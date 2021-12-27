AAA Clock Deluxe Edition With Squid Game Inspired Clock Design for Nintendo Switch is a New Hit in USA and Europe

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

AAA Clock is one of the most played and most downloaded apps for Nintendo Switch™.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RedDeerGames has just released in America and Europe three add-ons for an extremely popular clock app: Squid Clock, Cyber Clock, and Spin Clock.

AAA Clock was released in October. It turns the Nintendo Switch™ console into a stylish, modern watch. AAA Clock also includes a fun retro game, as does Nintendo’s iconic Game & Watch gadget. 

New designs

New clock faces were designed by talented artists associated with RedDeerGames, an award-winning global gaming company that focuses on developing and publishing unique premium indie games.

HD Clock with full support for OLED technology also supports full customization – players can turn on any color or enable color-sensing mode for Nintendo Switch joy-con™ controllers. 

AAA Clock Deluxe Edition

There is also AAA Clock Deluxe Edition available. It allows gamers to check up to two skins: a basic flip clock and Squid Clock.

To help Nintendo fans count down to midnight on December 31, 2021, the AAA Clock Deluxe Edition is available at a discounted price of 1.99 $ / €.


Learn more about AAA Clock: https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/aaa-clock-switch/

Press contact: pr@reddeer.games

