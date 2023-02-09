Bethesda, MD, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kick-starting a yearlong celebration to commemorate its 125th anniversary, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) today launched its new website and revealed an updated logo and visual identity. The sleek, modern look is befitting of an organization that plays a vital role in the medical education community, represents the fastest growing sector of physician education and whose members now train 25 percent of all medical students in the United States.

“We are very proud to be celebrating over a century of medical innovation and a rich history of training world-class, compassionate physicians at our colleges of osteopathic medicine,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain. “The number of osteopathic medical colleges has tripled since 2001 and continues to grow. Our graduates are practicing in specialties across the medical spectrum, and disproportionately serve in rural and underserved areas. As we move into our 125th year, AACOM and its member colleges are resolute in our commitment to building a future that emphasizes health and wellness for all people in every community.”

Founded in 1898 to support and assist the nation’s osteopathic medical schools, today, AACOM represents all 38 accredited colleges of osteopathic medicine (COMs)—educating approximately 36,500 future physicians, 25 percent of all U.S. medical students—at 62 teaching locations in 35 U.S. states. With several more new schools planned, including the first new medical school at an HBCU in nearly 50 years, projections show that by 2030, one third of all U.S. medical students will be training at a COM.

To complement its growing role in medical education and advocacy, AACOM used a thorough and collaborative process to reimagine its logo and broader visual identity to better communicate its influence and leadership. These now reflect the energy, innovation, and medical excellence of the individuals and entities we represent.

AACOM will continue the 125th Anniversary celebration with special events and activities throughout the year and across the country. A highlight with be Educating Leaders 2023, the world’s largest gathering of the osteopathic medical education community, April 26-28 in Baltimore, MD. For more information on AACOM, the anniversary celebration and the new website, go to www.aacom.org.

CONTACT: Joseph Shapiro American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine 240-938-0746 jshapiro@aacom.org