Only 5.7 Percent of Business Schools Worldwide Have Achieved Designation

Boca Raton, Fla., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business remains one of a select group of academic institutions with global accreditation in business, a universal standard certifying a program’s quality.

AACSB International, a Tampa-based nonprofit organization, announced this month extensions in accreditation for FAU and 35 other schools. Still, AACSB – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business – said only 5.7 percent of the 16,563 business schools worldwide carry the designation.

“We are delighted that AACSB International has once again recognized FAU’s College of Business,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of the College of Business. “Students who enroll in our programs can be confident they are receiving a first-rate business education from distinguished faculty teaching a rigorous, top-notch curriculum.”

FAU’s College of Business is pursuing excellence in education for the South Florida community and is among the top 15 largest AACSB-accredited business schools in the country, with slightly more than 8,000 students enrolled.

The college’s undergraduate business program and online MBA program for veterans are ranked by U.S. News & World Report, while the MBA in Sport Management program is ranked No. 11 worldwide by SportBusiness.

Since 1991, FAU’s College of Business has recognized the outstanding work of business leaders in the U.S. Southeast through its Business Leader of the Year award. In January, it bestowed the honor on Patrick J. Geraghty, president and CEO of Florida Blue and Guidewell. Past recipients include billionaire Wayne Huizenga and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

AACSB, founded in 1916, said it works with business schools over multiple years to develop and implement a plan to align with its standards that require achievement in a number of areas, including innovation and academic and professional engagement.

“AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. “Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”

