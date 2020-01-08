Breaking News
AAFA CEO and President Testifies Before House Committee About the Importance of the School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act

H.R. 2468 Is Expected to Promote Health and Safety for Millions of School Children

Washington, D.C., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Kenneth Mendez, CEO and President of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), participated in the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing on Legislation to Improve Americans’ Health Care Coverage and Outcomes. Mendez provided his and AAFA’s support of H.R. 2468, the School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act.

The bill is a bipartisan effort to promote health and safety for millions of children living with asthma and food allergies. The implementation of H.R. 2468 would promote and create a preference within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) existing asthma grant program for states that require schools to take a series of actions to address asthma and food allergies.

H.R. 2468 includes many of the policy recommendations from AAFA’s State Honor Roll for all public elementary and secondary schools, including having a nurse or other trained individuals who can administer asthma or allergy medication onsite during all operating hours; a comprehensive school-based allergies and asthma management program that identifies all students with asthma or allergies; individual action plans; education of school staff; reduction in environmental triggers of allergies and asthma; and coordination management of allergies and asthma with families and primary care providers. 

“It was encouraging to see the engagement of the many members on the committee, Democrats and Republicans alike, in their support of what Chairwoman Anna Eshoo called ‘common sense legislation’ for the health of America’s children,” said Mendez. “I look forward to helping our community get this bill passed through the House and the Senate and signed into law hopefully this year.”

AAFA’s testimony sought to share insight and research on the countless lives affected by asthma and allergies to communicate the importance of H.R. 2468 and highlight how vital this and similar legislation can be in stemming the total number of asthma- or allergy-related incidents in the future. Mendez’s full testimony can be found here.

 

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy and support. AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA offers extensive online support communities for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). For more information, visit www.aafa.org and www.kidswithfoodallergies.org.

