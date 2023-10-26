Law would improve access to life-saving medical treatment

Meeting with Rep. Glenn Grothman in support of Dillon’s Law Jenna Riemenschneider (AAFA), George Mueller, Rep. Glenn Grothman, Angel Mueller, Kenneth Mendez

Washington, DC, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This week, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is proud to join the unwavering advocacy efforts of Angel and George Mueller, parents of Dillon Mueller, in support of Dillon’s Law (H.R. 3910).

Introduced by Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-WI) and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Dillon’s Law is a bipartisan bill that incentivizes states to allow trained individuals to carry and administer life-saving epinephrine in emergency situations and to establish civil liability protections for those individuals.

Dillon’s Law is named after Dillon Mueller, an 18-year-old boy whose life was tragically cut short due to a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting. Dillon had never experienced such a reaction before and did not have a prescription for epinephrine.

“The Dillon Mueller case is exactly why we need to expand access to rescue medication like epinephrine to treat anaphylaxis,” said AAFA president and CEO Kenneth Mendez. “Dillon’s Law will make it more likely that someone experiencing anaphylaxis receives emergency epinephrine when they need it for a life-threatening allergic reaction.”

Yesterday, Mendez and the Muellers met with Reps. Grothman and Dingell to express AAFA’s strong support of Dillon’s Law and our gratitude for their leadership on behalf of the nearly 1 in 50 Americans at risk of anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, must be treated with epinephrine right away to provide the best chance for improvement and prevent serious, potentially life-threatening complications.

“The passing of Mischicot native Dillon Mueller was a tragedy,” says Rep. Grothman. “By making epinephrine more readily available, we can ensure no parent has to endure the loss of a child in the event of a life-threatening allergic reaction due to anaphylaxis. I am honored to continue to work hand-in-hand with Dillon’s parents, Angel and George Mueller, who are diligently promoting how Dillon’s Law can play a pivotal role in saving lives across the nation.”

“No parent should have to grieve the loss of a child from anaphylaxis. Timely access to an EpiPen can be the difference between life and death, and we as a nation must be doing more to prepare communities to respond to anaphylaxis,” says Rep. Dingell. “I’m proud to join Rep. Grothman and the Mueller Family in supporting Dillon’s Law which not only honors Dillon’s memory but will also save lives. We owe it to the millions of Americans living with potentially life-threatening allergies.”

“My husband George and I are visiting Washington, D.C. to meet face to face with lawmakers to share our story and our mission to save lives in Dillon’s memory. This legislation is lifesaving, bipartisan and allows normal everyday people to become heroes when every second counts,” says Angel Mueller. “The original Dillon’s Law in our home state of Wisconsin was signed by Gov. Scott Walker at Mishicot High School in December 2017 and we then began our ‘Do it for Dillon’ epinephrine training program. Over 3,000 everyday people have since taken our course and 12 lives have been saved. They are the heroes that we must continue to empower. Dillon’s Law saves lives.”

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of local chapters and affiliated support groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org

