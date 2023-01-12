The world’s oldest asthma and allergy nonprofit organization celebrates 70 years of research, education, advocacy, and community outreach

Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In celebration of its 70th anniversary in 2023, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and its food allergy division Kids with Food Allergies (KFA) unveiled updated branding, including two new websites and new looks for their award-winning online support communities. The new websites improve accessibility and support to better serve people living with asthma and allergies.

“Asthma and allergies can have a significant impact on every aspect of life for both the patient and their caregivers,” said Melanie Carver, AAFA’s Chief Mission Officer. “Because of this, it is essential that people have support and evidence-based resources that complement their treatment plan. AAFA’s mission is to help people managing asthma and allergies live full, healthy lives. Updating our brand and our websites – where people access the services we offer – is a critical part of that mission.”

AAFA gathered feedback from patients, caregivers, health care providers, and other stakeholders to update its brands and websites, aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org. Both websites offer:

Updated designs with easier-to-read text (to promote health literacy)

Streamlined menu navigation

Improved search function

Evidence-based information reviewed by AAFA’s Medical Scientific Council and other experts to help people manage asthma and allergies

Free, online support communities to connect with other people who live with asthma and allergies – newly updated to improve user experience and accessibility

Updates about AAFA and KFA projects, research, and advocacy efforts

Resources for stakeholders, such as health care providers, community health organizations, and advocates, looking to improve health outcomes by addressing various social determinants of health

AAFA worked with The Design Channel to conduct needs assessments, update the organization’s brand to be inclusive and approachable, and launch the two redesigned websites. For the KFA project, artist Farida Zaman, who specializes in children’s books, designed fun and diverse illustrations of children of various ages and cultures to represent the many faces of children who have food allergies.

“For 70 years, AAFA has been the leading patient organization advocating for people with asthma and allergies. At a time in history when misinformation is on the rise, it is more important than ever for AAFA to be a reliable and trusted source of information and support for our community,” said Kenneth Mendez, AAFA CEO and president. “Our new websites reinforce our efforts to achieve our mission to save lives and reduce the burden of disease for people with asthma and allergies, as well as our vision to be recognized as the most trusted ally serving the asthma and allergy community.”

The two websites and new branding were made possible with financial support from Sanofi, Regeneron, and Genentech.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of local chapters and affiliated support groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org.

