Lakewood, CO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) is thrilled to unveil the impressive lineup of speakers at AAHA CON (formerly known as Connexity). This reimagined event promises to deliver over 80 hours of exceptional medical and non-medical continuing education opportunities for all members of the veterinary team. With a focus on practical applications of new research and guidelines, AAHA CON offers a unique platform for networking and discussion, enabling veterinary professionals to elevate their level of care.

Keynote speaker Rebecca Heiss, PhD., a renowned evolutionary biologist and stress expert opens the show by sharing research and tips for making stress work for you instead of against you. An in-demand speaker around the world, Dr. Heiss leads with humor and engagement to demonstrate how to lead more and fear less.

The comprehensive session lineup at AAHA CON covers a wide range of medical topics, ensuring that attendees gain a wealth of practical knowledge. The event will delve deeply into medical topics such as feline and canine endocrinology, nutrition, weight management, senior care, oncology, dentistry, dermatology, and the newest canine vaccination guidelines.

Moreover, AAHA CON will shed light on essential components of companion animal euthanasia, anesthesia-related physiology, pharmacology, equipment mishaps, neurologic responses to trauma, and the effects of pain, music, and analgesics on patient behavior. The event will also delve into the fascinating world of cancer genomics, orthopedics, osteoarthritis, acute kidney injury, fluid therapy, feline, and canine perineal disease, and improving surgical techniques.

In addition to the medical tracks, AAHA CON offers a similar number of CE hours in practice management topics such as inventory management, mentoring, marketing, and DEIB.

On top of the extensive educational sessions, AAHA CON will feature a hands-on dental radiology lab presented by world-renowned expert Brook Niemiec, DVM, DADVC. This unique opportunity will allow attendees to enhance their knowledge of oral care through practical exercises. In addition to the lab experience, Dr. Niemiec’s lectures cover topics such as periodontal disease, home care, surgical extractions, closure techniques, options for fractured teeth, and other invaluable tips.

“We are thrilled to invite the world to experience the energy at our reimagined conference, AAHA CON,” says Jessica Vogelsang, DVM, AAHA’s Chief Medical Officer. “You asked, we listened- medical CE is back in full force! When we announced 2023 as the Year of the Team, we meant it. This show is open to anyone in the veterinary field who wants to level up their practice. Whether you’re an associate, practice owner, practice manager, technician, or CSR, we have something for everyone here in America’s Finest City.”

