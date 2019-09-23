Breaking News
Home / Top News / AAIS and Munich Re Partner to Help Close the Flood Insurance Gap in the U.S.

AAIS and Munich Re Partner to Help Close the Flood Insurance Gap in the U.S.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Collaboration provides ingredients for policy and service enhancements for homeowners.

Lisle, IL, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAIS (American Association of Insurance Services), the only national not-for-profit insurance advisory organization, today announced a new partnership with Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. (Munich Re), one of the world’s largest reinsurers, that will focus on improving flood insurance for U.S. homeowners. 

As the risk of flood continues to rise in the U.S., so too does the flood insurance gap, particularly among homeowners outside major flood zones. With the market dominated by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a strong private insurance market has yet to develop. This creates an opportunity for insurers who would be interested in covering the flood peril.

Commenting on the partnership with AAIS, Serena Garrahan, Flood Product Manager at Munich Reinsurance America, said,  “Historically, homeowners in low to moderate risk areas have gone unprotected against flood.  We are thrilled to work with AAIS on the development of inland flood coverage that can offer insurance carriers and their customers a way to help protect against the losses associated with this risk.”

“Munich Re brings tremendous flood insight and pricing data to our product development efforts,” according to John Kadous, Vice President of Personal Lines & Auto and Head of Product Strategy at AAIS. “Addressing flood coverage for homeowners is a key first step in a larger flood strategy for AAIS.”

ABOUT AAIS
Established in 1936, AAIS serves the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national nonprofit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers tailored advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its members. AAIS also serves as the administrator of openIDL, the insurance industry’s regulatory blockchain, providing unbiased governance within existing insurance regulatory frameworks. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.aaisonline.com.

CONTACT: John Greene
American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS)
630.457.3238
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.