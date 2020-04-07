Breaking News
AAIS Introduces COVID-19 Pandemic Resource Center

AAIS Introduces COVID-19 Pandemic Resource Center

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The public website provides easy access to the latest communications and updates from state regulators and legislators.

Lisle, IL, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AAIS (the American Association of Insurance Services) launched a Pandemic Resource Center to provide timely and critical updates to insurance and regulatory leaders.

“The COVID-19 pandemic situation is quickly evolving and requires rapid response from insurers and regulatory bodies as they manage this ongoing challenge,” said AAIS General Counsel and VP of Government Affairs, Legal and Compliance Robin Westcott. “At AAIS, we’re dedicated to supporting our Member carriers by creating a trusted source for the updates they need. We’ve launched the Pandemic Resource Center to help bring together the latest information in one convenient, organized location.”

This ready reference site provides easy access to Department of Insurance (DOI) communications, as well as regulatory and legislative updates. It includes information on cancellation and nonrenewal, premium payment grace periods, data calls, requests for policyholder notices, and proposed regulations. The site is also home to AAIS, NAIC and industry resources, tools and breaking news.

AAIS will also address issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic at its Virtual Main Event, May 11-14. This event, being held fully online, will include exclusive daily COVID-19 updates featuring insurance executives, legal and government advisors, regulators, coverage and claims experts, and leadership consultants. “The Virtual Main Event is a great chance to learn about the insurance industry’s response to this unprecedented situation,” Robin said. “We’d encourage anyone interested in the unique role insurance plays in the national COVID-19 response to join us.” Learn more about the Virtual Main Event here.

