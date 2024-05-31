SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) focused on whether American Airlines and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are an American Airlines investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

THE REVELATION: On May 28, 2024, American Airlines “provid[ed] investors an update regarding its financial and operational guidance for the second quarter of 2024” and further disclosed that day that Vasu Raja, American Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer, “will depart the Company in June 2024.”

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm was ranked #1 on the ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller topped the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

