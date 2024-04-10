Arlington, Virginia, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAMI is pleased to announce that Ralph Basile, standards corporate executive at Healthmark, will be stepping into a new philanthropic role with the AAMI Foundation. Basile’s responsibilities will include raising charitable donations and assisting the Foundation in awarding scholarships, research grants, and other awards to noteworthy recipients.

A recognized healthcare industry leader and standards developer, Basile will also identify new areas for the AAMI Foundation to further its mission. The AAMI Foundation has a long-standing tradition of strengthening the delivery of patient care by supporting needed career development, innovation, and recognition of professionals and organizations who are making a lasting, positive impact on the healthcare and health technology industries.

While Basile is taking on a new role with the AAMI Foundation, he will continue his role at Healthmark, a Getinge Company. “I am happy to report that I am not leaving Healthmark. I will continue to hold the position of Corporate Standards Representative, with all the same duties to represent Healthmark/Getinge in important industry standards activities.”

Basile further stated, “as a longtime supporter of the AAMI Foundation, I’m excited to help further its mission and I appreciate Healthmark/Getinge’s support of my taking on this part-time role. AAMI and the AAMI Foundation are key organizations in promoting patient safety and best practices in the delivery of healthcare—causes that Getinge and Healthmark have long participated in and supported.”

About AAMI

The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1967. It is a diverse community of more than 10,000 healthcare technology professionals united by one important mission—supporting the healthcare community in the development, management, and use of safe and effective health technology. AAMI is the primary source of consensus standards, both national and international, for the medical device industry, as well as practical information, support, and guidance for health technology and sterilization professionals.

About Healthmark Industries Co., Inc.

Since 1969, Healthmark Industries Company, Inc. has developed and marketed innovative solutions to aid healthcare facilities in their delivery of surgical instruments and other lifesaving medical devices to patients. Healthmark Industries’ mission is to continue to innovate, continue to support, and continue to serve the healthcare provider industry and support services that make it possible to deliver quality healthcare. Visit www.hmark.com for more information.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 10,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

