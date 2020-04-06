AAN & MGPI INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Notifies Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

AARON’S, INC. (NYSE: AAN)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 – February 19, 2020

Deadline: April 28, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/aan

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aaron’s had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (2) consequently, the operations of Aaron’s Progressive and Aaron’s Business (“AB”) segments were in violation of the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) Act and/or relevant FTC regulations; (3) consequently, Aaron’s earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (4) the full extent of Aaron’s liability regarding the FTC’s investigation into its Progressive and AB segments, Aaron’s noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company’s financial results; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI)

Class Period: February 27, 2019 – February 25, 2020

Deadline: April 29, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/mgpi

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MGP had not completed any significant sales of its four-year-old aged-whiskey inventory; (2) the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the price premium represented to investors; (3) a glut of aged whiskey inventory and shifts in consumer behavior had lowered the value of the Company’s aged whiskey inventory and materially impaired its ability to negotiate significant sales on favorable contract terms; (4) in light of the foregoing, the Company’s fiscal year 2019 financial forecast lacked a reasonable basis and was materially misleading; and (5) consequently, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.