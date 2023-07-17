This agreement is expected to bolster AAR’s workforce development efforts, benefiting both companies, the industry, and multiple labor markets.

Wood Dale, Illinois, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today it has signed an agreement with United Airlines to extend its existing airframe MRO services relationship through 2030 and expand its heavy maintenance commitments.

Under this agreement, AAR has committed to growing its dedicated airframe narrow body capacity to provide United Airlines a minimum of 10 lines of maintenance support across AAR’s Miami, Florida, and Rockford, Illinois, MRO facilities.

To support the additional lines of maintenance, AAR will add a new three-bay hangar adjacent to its existing nine-bay facility at Miami International Airport, pending approval by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners. Miami-Dade County is expected to reimburse the construction costs of the hangar.

United’s increased maintenance commitment is projected to create more than 250 AAR careers in the Miami and Rockford communities and grow revenue for Miami International Airport. AAR looks to leverage its well-established approach to workforce development to enhance its efforts to build a best-in-class workforce by hiring a diverse, highly-skilled team to support the additional workload.

“United and AAR have enjoyed a long, successful relationship based on AAR’s reputation for safety, quality, and reliability,” said Mike Arata, Managing Director of Base Maintenance for United Airlines. “Expanding our relationship with AAR is an important step in building out our internal and external long-term heavy maintenance footprint to meet the demand for our growing fleet.”

“We are very excited to extend and expand our heavy maintenance support of United Airlines. This new agreement drives an increase in our MRO footprint, which we expect will create hundreds of career opportunities that will benefit the aviation industry and the Miami and Rockford communities,” said Chris Jessup, Chief Commercial Officer for AAR.

