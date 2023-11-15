2024 Military Friendly® Gold Employer View AAR’s Military Friendly profile page at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/is-aar-corp-military-friendly/

Wood Dale, Illinois, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today that it has earned the 2024 Military Friendly® Gold Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer designations.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly® survey, and those awarded gold status were rated within 10% of the 10th-ranked organization on the list.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY, a third-party employer evaluator, with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

“Military members and their families answer a higher calling to put the mission first. We deeply appreciate their service and embody many shared values at AAR,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s Chairman, President and CEO. “We work diligently to recruit, develop, and retain service members and their spouses in our endeavor to build the best team in aviation. It is an honor to once again be recognized as a Military Friendly® Gold Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer.”

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks. We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen,” said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®.

AAR will be showcased among the 2024 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com, where a full list of 2024 Military Friendly® Employers is available.

Earlier this month, AAR also earned recognition from Military Times as a Best for Vets employer, which ranks companies based on their policies, practices, and benefits for veterans and their families. Additional information is available here.

For more information on opportunities for veterans at AAR, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/careers/working-at-aar/military-veterans/ .

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

