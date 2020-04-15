Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AAR Mobility Systems awarded $11.9 million sole-source firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract from the US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan to produce Lightweight Multi-Purpose Shelters

AAR Mobility Systems awarded $11.9 million sole-source firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract from the US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan to produce Lightweight Multi-Purpose Shelters

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Cadillac, Michigan, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAR’s (NYSE: AIR) Mobility Systems division, a leading global supplier of rapid deployment equipment, has been awarded a sole-source firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract from the US Army to produce three variants of Lightweight Multipurpose Shelters (LMS). These shelters will be manufactured at AAR Mobility Systems in Cadillac, Michigan. The sole-source firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract with AAR Mobility Systems is for five years for an estimated value of $11.9 million.

This contract provides the US Army with a direct method for procuring three variants of LMS shelters for requirements to support multi-domain warfare operations. The products are designed to support Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) and other operations while being vehicle mounted. 

“AAR Mobility Systems is proud to continue providing this critical capability to support the warfighter. This sole-source firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract will ensure that the US Army will be provided the best equipment possible to meet the challenges of today and for years to come,” said Lee Krantz, Senior Vice President, AAR Mobility Systems.

For more information about AAR’s Mobility Systems, click here. 

# # #

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

 

About AAR Mobility Systems

AAR Mobility Systems is a division of AAR and a leading global supplier of rapid deployment equipment, including mobile tactical shelters, pallets and expeditionary containers that enhance the military’s ability to mobilize, deploy, maneuver and sustain forces. AAR Mobility also manufactures large lightweight structural assemblies and platforms that support mission essential functions. Products are supported through a network of service centers, field service teams and strategic partners. More information can be found at www.aarmobilitysystems.com.

 

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the estimated value. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled “Risk Factors”, included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019 and the Company’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended February 29, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

CONTACT: Daniela Pietsch
AAR Corp
630 227 5100
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.