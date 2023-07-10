This award recognizes AAR’s commitment to empowering, promoting, developing, and supporting employees.

America’s Greatest Workplaces logo AAR named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023

Wood Dale, Illinois, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced that it has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 recognizes the best workplaces in the United States overall by state and based on their performance in the following areas: empowerment of women, promotion of veterans, development of entry-level employees, and support for LGBTQ associates.

To determine the ranking, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group conducted a large-scale employer study of companies employing at least 1,000 people in the U.S. Participants were asked about their employment experience, and findings were based on over 389,000 company reviews.

“How do you find a great workplace—one that treats employees respectfully, pays them fairly, provides training and advancement opportunities, and supports a healthy work-life balance? Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023,’ highlighting companies that are committed to offering a positive working environment,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

“AAR’s recognition as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 is a testament to the engagement, dedication, and expertise of our teams. We invest in opportunities for employees to learn and develop in a supportive environment to further a sense of community. Together, we create a positive employee experience that enables us to best serve our customers,” said John M. Holmes, Chairman, President and CEO of AAR.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

