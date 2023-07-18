Fourth quarter sales of $553 million, up 16% over the prior year

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.66 in both Q4 FY2023 and Q4 FY2022

Record adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.83 in Q4 FY2023, up 15% from $0.72 in Q4 FY2022

Fourth quarter cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $45 million

Full year sales of $2.0 billion, up 9% over the prior year

Full year GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.52, compared to $2.16 in FY2022; record adjusted earnings of $2.86 in FY2023, up 20% from $2.38 in FY2022

WOOD DALE, Ill., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, today reported fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 consolidated sales of $553.3 million and income from continuing operations of $23.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter of the prior year, the Company reported sales of $476.1 million and income from continuing operations of $23.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $0.83, compared to $0.72 in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Consolidated fourth quarter sales increased 16% over the prior year quarter. Our consolidated sales to commercial customers increased 31% over the prior year quarter, primarily due to further recovery in the commercial market. Our consolidated sales to government customers decreased 7% primarily due to the completion of certain government programs that occurred last fiscal year. Sales to commercial customers were 69% of consolidated sales, compared to 62% in the prior year quarter.

“Across our domestic and international markets, the demand for commercial air travel is increasing and our airline customers expect this trend to continue. In turn, we have seen sustained high demand for our services which drove another strong quarter of growth,” said John M. Holmes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAR CORP.

Gross profit margins were 19.5% in the current quarter, compared to 18.9% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross profit margin increased from 18.6% to 19.5%, primarily due to the favorable impact of our previous actions to reduce costs and improve our operating efficiency.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $70.8 million in the quarter, which included increased investments in digital initiatives as well as $5.1 million related to Trax acquisition and amortization expenses. As a percentage of sales, selling, general, and administrative expenses were 12.8% for the quarter, compared to 12.0% last year. Excluding the Trax acquisition and amortization expenses, selling, general, and administrative expenses were 11.9% of sales in the quarter.

Operating margins remained consistent at 6.6% in the current and prior year quarters, while adjusted operating margin increased from 7.0% in the prior year quarter to 7.8%, primarily as a result of the growth in commercial sales. Sequentially, our adjusted operating margin increased from 7.6% to 7.8%, driven by improved profitability in our commercial business.

Subsequent to the quarter, we announced an extension and expansion of our United Airlines MRO relationship and a planned facility expansion in Miami, Florida. Under the new arrangement, we will increase our narrow body maintenance capacity to provide United Airlines a minimum of 10 lines of support across our Miami and Rockford, Illinois, MRO facilities. To support the additional lines of maintenance, we will add a new three-bay hangar adjacent to our existing nine-bay facility at Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade County has committed to reimburse the expected construction costs of the hangar.

Net interest expense for the quarter was $4.7 million, compared to $0.6 million last year. Average diluted share count decreased from 35.7 million shares in the prior year quarter to 34.8 million shares in the current year quarter. We did not repurchase any shares during the quarter as a result of deploying capital towards the acquisition of Trax and other attractive investment opportunities. We have $57.6 million remaining on the program and will continue to evaluate share repurchases along with other opportunities to deploy our capital.

Cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $45.3 million during the current quarter. Excluding our accounts receivable financing program, our cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $48.8 million in the current quarter. As of May 31, 2023, our net debt was $203.6 million and our net leverage was 1.07x.

Holmes continued, “The sales growth combined with our actions to improve margins drove record earnings in the fourth quarter. We also delivered solid cash flow, and our balance sheet remains exceptionally strong, which will allow us to continue to make growth investments, as we did with the acquisition of Trax.”

Fiscal year 2023 results

Full fiscal year 2023 consolidated sales were $2.0 billion, an increase of 9% from fiscal year 2022. Aviation Services sales increased by 9%, primarily from the continued recovery in the commercial market, while sales to government customers in this segment decreased 13% primarily due to the completion of certain government programs that occurred last fiscal year. Expeditionary Services sales increased 24% in fiscal year 2023 from higher volumes in our Mobility operations.

Full fiscal year 2023 income from continuing operations was $89.8 million, or $2.52 per diluted share. In fiscal year 2022, income from continuing operations was $78.5 million, or $2.16 per share. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.86 in the current year, compared to $2.38 last year, reflecting continued recovery in the commercial market.

Sales to commercial customers were 67% of consolidated sales, compared to 60% in the prior year. Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations was $23.8 million in fiscal year 2023. Excluding our accounts receivable financing program, our cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $26.0 million in fiscal year 2023.

Holmes concluded, “I am exceptionally proud of our team and the record results we delivered this year. We expect continued growth in our parts business due to increasing demand for used material and the full ramp-up of recent new parts distribution contract awards. Our hangars are expected to remain largely full throughout the year, and we are excited about the opportunities Trax provides to help further strengthen the AAR value proposition. Our new business pipeline across the commercial and government markets remains strong, and we believe we are well-positioned to continue our growth and margin expansion.”

Change in operating segments

Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we implemented a new reporting structure which resulted in the separation of our Aviation Services segment into three new operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, and Integrated Solutions. In conjunction with this re-alignment, we have also changed our measure of segment performance from gross profit to operating income. These changes will be initially reflected in our condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarterly period ended August 31, 2023. We expect to file a Form 8-K later today that will provide certain historical summary financial information under our new operating segment structure for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

AAR CORP. and subsidiaries Condensed consolidated statements of income

(In millions except per share data – unaudited) Three months ended

May 31, Year ended

May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 553.3 $ 476.1 $ 1,990.5 $ 1,820.0 Cost and expenses: Cost of sales 445.2 386.3 1,620.4 1,506.8 Provision for credit losses 0.8 0.3 2.6 1.2 Selling, general and administrative 70.8 56.9 230.4 202.2 Loss from joint ventures (0.2 ) (1.2 ) (3.2 ) (2.9 ) Operating income 36.3 31.4 133.9 106.9 Losses related to sale and exit of business (0.2 ) (0.4 ) (0.7 ) (1.7 ) Interest expense, net (4.7 ) (0.6 ) (11.2 ) (2.3 ) Other income (expense), net (1.2 ) 0.1 (0.8 ) 2.2 Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 30.2 30.5 121.2 105.1 Income tax expense 7.0 6.6 31.4 26.6 Income from continuing operations 23.2 23.9 89.8 78.5 Income from discontinued operations –– –– 0.4 0.2 Net income $ 23.2 $ 23.9 $ 90.2 $ 78.7 Earnings per share – Basic: Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 2.55 $ 2.19 Earnings from discontinued operations –– –– 0.01 0.01 Earnings per share – Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 2.56 $ 2.20 Earnings per share – Diluted: Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 2.52 $ 2.16 Earnings from discontinued operations –– –– 0.01 0.01 Earnings per share – Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 2.53 $ 2.17 Share data: Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic 34.4 35.1 34.7 35.6 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 34.8 35.7 35.1 36.0

AAR CORP. and subsidiaries Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(In millions) May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 68.4 $ 53.5 Restricted cash 13.4 5.4 Accounts receivable, net 241.3 214.0 Contract assets 86.9 73.6 Inventories, net 574.1 550.5 Rotable assets and equipment on or available for lease 50.6 53.6 Assets of discontinued operations 13.5 16.2 Other current assets 49.7 40.4 Total current assets 1,097.9 1,007.2 Property, plant, and equipment, net 126.1 109.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 63.7 73.0 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 239.5 119.7 Rotable assets supporting long-term programs 178.1 166.6 Other non-current assets 127.8 97.8 Total assets $ 1,833.1 $ 1,573.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 338.1 $ 331.0 Liabilities of discontinued operations 13.4 17.2 Total current liabilities 351.5 348.2 Long-term debt 269.7 98.9 Operating lease liabilities 48.2 57.4 Other liabilities 64.6 34.9 Total liabilities 734.0 539.4 Equity 1,099.1 1,034.5 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,833.1 $ 1,573.9

AAR CORP. and subsidiaries Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended

May 31, Year ended

May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 23.2 $ 23.9 $ 90.2 $ 78.7 Income from discontinued operations –– –– (0.4 ) (0.2 ) Income from continuing operations 23.2 23.9 89.8 78.5 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 7.7 7.6 27.9 33.1 Amortization of stock-based compensation 3.1 2.4 13.5 8.2 Provision for credit losses 0.8 0.3 2.6 1.2 Pension settlement charges –– 0.7 –– 1.4 Impairment charges 1.0 –– 1.0 2.9 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8.3 (4.9 ) (18.1 ) (49.0 ) Contract assets 4.8 (4.8 ) (13.7 ) (1.9 ) Inventories (3.4 ) (15.0 ) (23.6 ) (10.4 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 0.2 12.5 (8.6 ) (10.2 ) Rotable assets supporting long-term programs (6.1 ) 1.6 (19.3 ) 3.0 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6.7 1.7 (6.4 ) 18.9 Deferred revenue on long-term programs (6.2 ) 1.3 (4.0 ) 3.8 Other 5.2 12.9 (17.3 ) 10.3 Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations 45.3 40.2 23.8 89.8 Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.5 ) (14.6 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 45.2 40.1 23.3 75.2 Cash flows used in investing activities: Property, plant, and equipment expenditures (7.0 ) (7.1 ) (29.5 ) (17.3 ) Payment for acquisition of Trax, net of cash acquired (103.3 ) –– (103.3 ) –– Other (0.4 ) (2.5 ) (5.2 ) 0.8 Net cash used in investing activities (110.7 ) (9.6 ) (138.0 ) (16.5 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Short-term borrowings (repayments) on Revolving Credit Facility, net 84.0 (4.5 ) 172.0 (34.2 ) Purchase of treasury stock –– (22.2 ) (50.1 ) (42.4 ) Other 9.2 12.2 15.8 16.8 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 93.2 (14.5 ) 137.7 (59.8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash –– (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 27.7 15.9 22.9 (1.3 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 54.1 43.0 58.9 60.2 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 81.8 $ 58.9 $ 81.8 $ 58.9

AAR CORP. and subsidiaries Sales by business segment

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended

May 31, Year ended

May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Aviation Services $ 529.9 $ 452.9 $ 1,898.7 $ 1,745.8 Expeditionary Services 23.4 23.2 91.8 74.2 $ 553.3 $ 476.1 $ 1,990.5 $ 1,820.0

Gross profit by business segment

(In millions- unaudited) Three months ended

May 31, Year ended

May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Aviation Services $ 104.1 $ 84.7 $ 355.1 $ 297.5 Expeditionary Services 4.0 5.1 15.0 15.7 $ 108.1 $ 89.8 $ 370.1 $ 313.2

Adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted sales, adjusted cost of sales, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, net debt, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful for investors as they illustrate our core operating performance, cash flows and leverage unaffected by the impact of certain items that management does not believe are indicative of our ongoing and core operating activities. When reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and provide a means by which to compare our operating performance and leverage against that of other companies in the industries we compete. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments for certain items including, but not limited to, the following:

Investigation and remediation compliance costs comprised of legal and professional fees related to addressing potential violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which we self-reported to the U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies.

Contract termination/restructuring costs comprised of gains and losses that are recognized at the time of modifying, terminating, or restructuring certain customer and vendor contracts, including adjustments for forward loss provisions on long-term contracts.

Customer bankruptcy and credit charges (recoveries) reflecting the impact of bankruptcies and other credit charges primarily resulting from the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the commercial aviation industry.

Costs related to strategic projects consisting of professional fees for significant projects related to strategic financings and acquisitions, including due diligence costs.

Losses related to the sale and exit from our Composites manufacturing business including legal fees for the performance guarantee associated with the Composites’ A220 aircraft contract and charges associated with the change in fair value of the contingent consideration from the sale.

Expenses associated with our Trax acquisition including professional fees for legal, due diligence, and other acquisition activities, intangible asset amortization, and compensation expense related to contingent consideration and retention agreements.

Adjusted EBITDA is income from continuing operations before interest income (expense), other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and items of an unusual nature including but not limited to business divestitures and acquisitions, workforce actions, subsidies and costs, impairment and exit charges, facility consolidation and repositioning costs, investigation and remediation compliance costs, purchase accounting and legal settlements, strategic project costs, equity investments gains and losses, Trax acquisition and amortization expenses, and significant customer events such as early terminations, contract restructurings, forward loss provisions and bankruptcies.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Exchange Act, we are providing the following tables that reconcile the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted income from continuing operations

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended

May 31, Year ended

May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income from continuing operations $ 23.2 $ 23.9 $ 89.8 $ 78.5 Investigation and remediation compliance costs 1.6 1.1 4.7 3.7 Losses related to sale and exit of business 0.2 0.4 0.7 1.7 Trax acquisition and amortization expenses 5.1 –– 7.0 –– Loss on equity investments, net 1.0 –– 0.1 –– Government COVID-related subsidies –– (1.1 ) (1.6 ) (4.9 ) Customer bankruptcy and credit charges –– –– 1.5 1.0 Russian bankruptcy court clawback judgment –– –– 1.8 –– Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net –– (0.3 ) 2.0 0.9 Costs related to strategic projects –– 1.8 (0.2 ) 1.8 Severance and pension settlement charges –– 0.7 0.1 3.3 Asset impairment and exit charges –– 0.1 –– 3.5 Facility consolidation and repositioning costs –– –– –– 0.2 Recognition of foreign currency translation adjustments –– –– –– 0.2 Gain on settlement of purchase accounting liabilities –– –– –– (1.0 ) Tax effect on adjustments (a) (2.0 ) (0.6 ) (4.1 ) (2.6 ) Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 29.1 $ 26.0 $ 101.8 $ 86.3

(a) Calculation uses estimated statutory tax rates on non-GAAP adjustments.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

(unaudited) Three months ended

May 31, Year ended

May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 2.52 $ 2.16 Investigation and remediation compliance costs 0.04 0.03 0.13 0.10 Losses related to sale and exit of business 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.05 Trax acquisition and amortization expenses 0.15 –– 0.21 –– Loss on equity investments, net 0.03 –– 0.01 –– Government COVID-related subsidies –– (0.03 ) (0.05 ) (0.14 ) Customer bankruptcy and credit charges –– –– 0.04 0.03 Russian bankruptcy court clawback judgment –– –– 0.05 –– Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net –– (0.01 ) 0.06 0.02 Costs related to strategic projects –– 0.05 –– 0.05 Severance and pension settlement charges –– 0.02 –– 0.10 Asset impairment and exit charges –– –– –– 0.10 Facility consolidation and repositioning costs –– –– –– 0.01 Gain on settlement of purchase accounting liabilities –– –– –– (0.03 ) Tax effect on adjustments (a) (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.13 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.83 $ 0.72 $ 2.86 $ 2.38

(a) Calculation uses estimated statutory tax rates on non-GAAP adjustments.

Adjusted gross profit margin

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended Year ended May 31, 2023 February 28, 2023 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 Sales $ 553.3 $ 521.1 $ 476.1 $ 1,990.5 $ 1,820.0 Contract termination/restructuring costs, net –– –– (1.2 ) 0.1 (2.9 ) Adjusted sales $ 553.3 $ 521.1 $ 474.9 $ 1,990.6 $ 1,817.1 Cost of sales $ 445.2 $ 426.8 $ 386.3 $ 1,620.4 $ 1,506.8 Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net –– –– (0.9 ) (1.9 ) (3.8 ) Government COVID-related subsidies –– –– 1.1 0.7 4.8 Facility consolidation and repositioning costs –– –– –– –– (0.2 ) Asset impairment and exit charges –– –– –– –– (2.9 ) Severance charges –– –– –– –– (0.6 ) Adjusted cost of sales $ 445.2 $ 426.8 $ 386.5 $ 1,619.2 $ 1,504.1 Adjusted gross profit margin 19.5 % 18.1 % 18.6 % 18.7 % 17.2 %

Adjusted operating margin

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended Year ended May 31, 2023 February 28, 2023 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 Adjusted sales $ 553.3 $ 521.1 $ 474.9 $ 1,990.6 $ 1,817.1 Operating income $ 36.3 $ 34.0 $ 31.4 $ 133.9 $ 106.9 Investigation and remediation costs 1.6 1.2 1.1 4.7 3.7 Trax acquisition and amortization expenses 5.1 1.9 –– 7.0 –– Government COVID-related subsidies –– (0.9 ) (1.1 ) (1.6 ) (4.9 ) Customer bankruptcy and credit charges –– 1.8 –– 1.5 1.0 Russian bankruptcy court clawback judgment –– 1.8 –– 1.8 –– Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net –– –– (0.3 ) 2.0 0.9 Costs related to strategic projects –– –– 1.8 (0.2 ) 1.8 Asset impairment and exit charges –– –– 0.1 –– 3.5 Facility consolidation and repositioning costs –– 0.2 Severance charges –– –– 0.1 0.1 2.0 Adjusted operating income $ 43.0 $ 39.8 $ 33.1 $ 149.2 $ 115.1 Adjusted operating margin 7.8 % 7.6 % 7.0 % 7.5 % 6.3 %

Adjusted cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended

May 31, Year ended

May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 45.3 $ 40.2 $ 23.8 $ 89.8 Amounts outstanding on accounts receivable financing program: Beginning of period 16.3 18.0 15.0 38.6 End of period (12.8 ) (15.0 ) (12.8 ) (15.0 ) Adjusted cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 48.8 $ 43.2 $ 26.0 $ 113.4

Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended

May 31, Year ended

May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 23.2 $ 23.9 $ 90.2 $ 78.7 Income from discontinued operations –– –– (0.4 ) (0.2 ) Income tax expense 7.0 6.6 31.4 26.6 Other expense (income), net 1.2 (0.1 ) 0.8 (2.2 ) Interest expense, net 4.7 0.6 11.2 2.3 Depreciation and amortization 7.7 7.6 27.9 33.1 Investigation and remediation compliance costs 1.6 1.1 4.7 3.7 Losses related to sale and exit of business 0.2 0.4 0.7 1.7 Trax acquisition-related expenses 4.3 –– 6.2 –– Government COVID-related subsidies, net –– (1.1 ) (1.6 ) (4.9 ) Customer bankruptcy and credit charges –– –– 1.5 1.0 Russian bankruptcy court clawback judgment –– –– 1.8 –– Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net –– (0.3 ) 2.0 0.9 Costs related to strategic projects –– 1.8 (0.2 ) 1.8 Severance charges –– 0.1 0.1 2.0 Asset impairment and exit charges –– 0.1 –– 3.5 Facility consolidation and repositioning costs –– –– –– 0.2 Stock-based compensation 3.1 2.4 13.5 8.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53.0 $ 43.1 $ 189.8 $ 156.4

Net debt

(In millions – unaudited) May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 Total debt $ 272.0 $ 100.0 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (68.4 ) (53.5 ) Net debt $ 203.6 $ 46.5