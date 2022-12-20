Second quarter sales of $470 million, up 8% over the prior year

Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.64, compared to $0.58 in Q2 FY2022

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.69, up 30% from $0.53 in Q2 FY2022

WOOD DALE, Ill., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, today reported second quarter fiscal year 2023 consolidated sales of $469.8 million and income from continuing operations of $22.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. For the second quarter of the prior year, the Company reported sales of $436.6 million and income from continuing operations of $20.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $0.69, compared to $0.53 in the second quarter of the prior year.

Consolidated second quarter sales increased 8% over the prior year quarter. Our consolidated sales to commercial customers increased 21% over the prior year quarter, primarily due to further recovery in the commercial market. Our consolidated sales to government customers decreased 12% due to the completion of certain government programs, such as our Afghanistan contracts. Sales to commercial customers were 66% of consolidated sales, compared to 59% in the prior year quarter.

“During the quarter, we drove double-digit sales growth in our commercial business as demand for our new parts distribution activities and our maintenance, repair and overhaul services remained strong. We believe the demand for our aftermarket services will continue to increase due to a number of favorable trends such as strong leisure and business travel demand, removal of international travel restrictions, and OEM production challenges that are extending the existing fleet,” said John M. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAR CORP.

Gross profit margins were 18.3% in the current quarter, compared to 18.0% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross profit margin increased from 16.7% to 18.8%, primarily due to the favorable impact from our actions to reduce costs and improve our operating efficiency.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $52.8 million in the quarter which included increased investments in digital initiatives. As a percentage of sales, selling, general, and administrative expenses were 11.2% for the quarter, compared to 10.8% last year.

Operating margins remained consistent at 6.9% in both the current and prior quarters, while adjusted operating margin increased from 6.1% in the prior quarter to 7.6% as a result of the actions we took to improve our operating efficiency as well as the recovery in commercial sales. Sequentially, our adjusted operating margin increased from 6.9% to 7.6%, driven by improved profitability in our commercial business.

Over the last few months, we announced several contract awards including:

Significant expansion of our long-term distribution agreement with Unison Industries which broadens our distribution of select Unison ignitor plugs, ignition leads, harnesses, and related spare parts

Multi-year, flight-hour component support contract with flydubai for their growing Boeing 737 MAX fleet

Airinmar services agreement with Cebu Pacific, a Philippines-based low-cost carrier, to provide a full suite of support services covering both aircraft warranty management and value engineering

Extension of our distribution relationship with Leach International Corp to supply electromechanical and solid-state switch gears to the electronics end-market

Net interest expense for the quarter was $2.0 million, compared to $0.4 million last year. Average diluted share count decreased from 35.6 million in the prior year quarter to 34.7 million in the current year quarter. We repurchased 0.7 million shares for $28.2 million in conjunction with the $150 million share repurchase program we announced last year and have $57.6 million remaining on the program.

Cash flow used in operating activities from continuing operations was $45.9 million during the current quarter, which included investments in used serviceable material and in new distribution agreements. Excluding our accounts receivable financing program, our cash flow used in operating activities from continuing operations was $47.1 million in the current quarter. As of November 30, 2022, our net debt was $149.0 million and our net leverage was 0.88x.

Holmes concluded, “We delivered another quarter of strong margin performance as we continue to demonstrate the benefits of the operating leverage we have created. We also secured several new long-term business wins and made investments to support growth, particularly in our new parts distribution and used serviceable material activities. We expect the positive commercial aftermarket trends and our government contract awards to drive continued sequential growth over the coming quarters.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

Contact: Dylan Wolin – Vice President, Strategic & Corporate Development and Treasurer | +1-630-227-2017 | dylan.wolin@aarcorp.com

AAR CORP. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of income

(In millions except per share data – unaudited) Three months ended

November 30, Six months ended

November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 469.8 $ 436.6 $ 916.1 $ 891.7 Cost and expenses: Cost of sales 384.0 358.2 748.4 748.7 Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses (0.1 ) 0.8 (0.1 ) 0.8 Selling, general and administrative 52.8 47.1 102.9 96.4 Loss from joint ventures (0.7 ) (0.4 ) (1.3 ) (0.6 ) Operating income 32.4 30.1 63.6 45.2 Losses related to sale and exit of business (0.1 ) (1.3 ) (0.1 ) (1.3 ) Interest expense, net (2.0 ) (0.4 ) (3.0 ) (1.1 ) Other income, net 0.5 0.3 0.7 1.0 Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 30.8 28.7 61.2 43.8 Income tax expense 8.3 7.9 16.4 11.8 Income from continuing operations 22.5 20.8 44.8 32.0 Income from discontinued operations –– –– 0.4 0.3 Net income $ 22.5 $ 20.8 $ 45.2 $ 32.3 Earnings per share – Basic: Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 1.28 $ 0.90 Income from discontinued operations –– –– 0.01 0.01 Earnings per share – Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 1.29 $ 0.91 Earnings per share – Diluted: Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.64 $ 0.58 $ 1.26 $ 0.89 Income from discontinued operations –– –– 0.01 0.01 Earnings per share – Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.58 $ 1.27 $ 0.90 Share data: Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic 34.2 35.1 34.6 35.1 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 34.7 35.6 35.0 35.6

AAR CORP. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(In millions) November 30,

2022 May 31,

2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 49.0 $ 53.5 Restricted cash 2.2 5.4 Accounts receivable, net 225.3 214.0 Contract assets 82.5 73.6 Inventories, net 595.0 550.5 Rotable assets and equipment on or available for lease 52.3 53.6 Assets of discontinued operations 15.3 16.2 Other current assets 38.7 40.4 Total current assets 1,060.3 1,007.2 Property, plant, and equipment, net 113.9 109.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 67.2 73.0 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 117.6 119.7 Rotable assets supporting long-term programs 170.7 166.6 Other non-current assets 117.2 97.8 Total assets $ 1,646.9 $ 1,573.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 308.4 $ 331.0 Liabilities of discontinued operations 15.3 17.2 Total current liabilities 323.7 348.2 Long-term debt 197.2 98.9 Operating lease liabilities 51.9 57.4 Other liabilities and deferred revenue 38.8 34.9 Total liabilities 611.6 539.4 Equity 1,035.3 1,034.5 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,646.9 $ 1,573.9



AAR CORP. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended

November 30, Six months ended

November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Net income $ 22.5 $ 20.8 $ 45.2 $ 32.3 Income from discontinued operations –– –– (0.4 ) (0.3 ) Income from continuing operations 22.5 20.8 44.8 32.0 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and intangible amortization 6.5 8.9 13.3 17.8 Amortization of stock-based compensation 2.8 1.6 6.9 4.7 Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses (0.2 ) 0.8 (0.1 ) 0.8 Losses related to sale and exit of business 0.1 1.3 0.1 1.3 Impairment charges –– 0.6 –– 2.9 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4.3 ) (11.7 ) (12.0 ) (26.2 ) Contract assets 4.9 6.0 (9.3 ) 3.2 Inventories (18.8 ) (6.4 ) (44.8 ) 8.0 Rotable assets supporting long-term programs (5.0 ) 0.9 (8.1 ) 1.8 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (32.4 ) (4.3 ) (21.2 ) (1.4 ) Deferred revenue on long-term programs 1.7 2.7 8.2 0.7 Other (23.7 ) (5.3 ) (16.7 ) (12.2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities – continuing operations (45.9 ) 15.9 (38.9 ) 33.4 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities – discontinued operations (0.2 ) 0.4 (0.4 ) (14.2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (46.1 ) 16.3 (39.3 ) 19.2 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities: Property, plant, and equipment expenditures (6.1 ) (3.8 ) (12.8 ) (6.0 ) Other (1.5 ) 6.0 (5.5 ) 3.3 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7.6 ) 2.2 (18.3 ) (2.7 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Short-term borrowings (repayments) on Revolving Credit Facility, net 83.0 (24.7 ) 98.0 (29.7 ) Purchase of treasury stock (28.2 ) –– (50.1 ) –– Other 1.7 0.1 2.1 (0.4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 56.5 (24.6 ) 50.0 (30.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash –– (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2.8 (6.2 ) (7.7 ) (13.8 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 48.4 52.6 58.9 60.2 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 51.2 $ 46.4 $ 51.2 $ 46.4





AAR CORP. and subsidiaries

Sales by business segment

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended

November 30, Six months ended

November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Aviation Services $ 445.7 $ 419.3 $ 869.7 $ 854.9 Expeditionary Services 24.1 17.3 46.4 36.8 $ 469.8 $ 436.6 $ 916.1 $ 891.7

Gross profit by business segment

(In millions- unaudited) Three months ended

November 30, Six months ended

November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Aviation Services $ 82.3 $ 74.0 $ 160.3 $ 134.9 Expeditionary Services 3.5 4.4 7.4 8.1 $ 85.8 $ 78.4 $ 167.7 $ 143.0

Adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted sales, adjusted cost of sales, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful for investors as they illustrate our actual operating performance unaffected by the impact of certain items. When reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and provide a means by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in the industries we compete. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is income from continuing operations before interest income (expense), other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and items of an unusual nature including but not limited to business divestitures, workforce actions, subsidies and costs, impairment and exit charges, facility consolidation and repositioning costs, investigation and remediation compliance costs, purchase accounting and legal settlements, strategic project costs, equity investments gains and losses, and significant customer events such as early terminations, contract restructurings, forward loss provisions and bankruptcies.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Exchange Act, we are providing the following tables that reconcile the above mentioned non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted income from continuing operations (a)

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended

November 30, Six months ended

November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income from continuing operations $ 22.5 $ 20.8 $ 44.8 $ 32.0 Investigation and remediation compliance costs 0.8 0.6 1.4 0.7 Losses related to sale and exit of business 0.1 1.0 0.1 1.0 Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net 1.7 (3.3 ) 1.5 1.7 Customer bankruptcy and credit charges (recoveries) (0.2 ) 0.7 (0.2 ) 0.7 Gains on equity investments (0.7 ) –– (0.7 ) –– Asset impairment and exit charges –– 0.5 –– 2.2 Government COVID-related subsidies –– (1.9 ) (0.5 ) (2.1 ) Facility consolidation and repositioning costs –– 0.1 –– 0.2 Severance charges –– 0.5 0.1 1.2 Recognition of foreign currency translation adjustments –– 0.2 –– 0.2 Costs related to strategic projects –– –– (0.2 ) –– Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 24.2 $ 19.2 $ 46.3 $ 37.8

(a) All adjustments are presented net of applicable income taxes.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a)

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended

November 30, Six months ended

November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.64 $ 0.58 $ 1.26 $ 0.89 Investigation and remediation compliance costs 0.03 0.01 0.05 0.02 Losses related to sale and exit of business –– 0.03 –– 0.03 Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net 0.05 (0.09 ) 0.04 0.05 Customer bankruptcy and credit charges (recoveries) (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.02 Gains on equity investments (0.02 ) –– (0.02 ) –– Asset impairment and exit charges –– 0.01 –– 0.06 Government COVID-related subsidies –– (0.05 ) (0.02 ) (0.06 ) Facility consolidation and repositioning costs –– 0.01 –– 0.01 Severance charges –– 0.01 –– 0.03 Costs related to strategic projects –– –– –– –– Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.69 $ 0.53 $ 1.30 $ 1.05

(a) All adjustments are presented net of applicable income taxes.

Adjusted gross profit margin

(In millions – unaudited) Three Months Ended November

30, 2022 August

31, 2022 November

30, 2021 Sales $ 469.8 $ 446.3 $ 436.6 Contract termination/restructuring costs, net –– 0.1 (2.5 ) Adjusted sales $ 469.8 $ 446.4 $ 434.1 Cost of sales $ 384.0 $ 364.4 $ 358.2 Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net (2.3 ) 0.4 1.9 Government COVID-related subsidies, net –– 0.7 2.5 Facility consolidation and repositioning costs –– –– (0.1 ) Asset impairment and exit charges –– –– (0.6 ) Severance charges –– –– (0.5 ) Adjusted cost of sales $ 381.7 $ 365.5 $ 361.4 Adjusted gross profit margin 18.8% 18.1% 16.7%

Adjusted operating margin

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended November

30, 2022 August

31, 2022 November

30, 2021 Adjusted sales $ 469.8 $ 446.4 $ 434.1 Operating income $ 32.4 $ 31.2 $ 30.1 Investigation and remediation costs 1.1 0.8 0.8 Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net 2.3 (0.3 ) (4.4 ) Customer bankruptcy and credit charges (0.3 ) –– 1.0 Government COVID-related subsidies, net –– (0.7 ) (2.5 ) Facility consolidation and repositioning costs –– –– 0.1 Asset impairment and exit charges –– –– 0.6 Severance charges –– 0.1 0.8 Costs related to strategic projects –– (0.2 ) –– Adjusted operating income $ 35.5 $ 30.9 $ 26.5 Adjusted operating margin 7.6% 6.9% 6.1%

Adjusted cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended

November 30, Six months ended

November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations $ (45.9 ) $ 15.9 $ (38.9 ) $ 33.4 Amounts outstanding on accounts receivable financing program: Beginning of period 14.9 30.2 15.0 38.6 End of period (16.1 ) (20.2 ) (16.1 ) (20.2 ) Adjusted cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations $ (47.1 ) $ 25.9 $ (40.0 ) $ 51.8

Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions – unaudited) Three months ended

November 30, Six months ended

November 30, Year ended

May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net income $ 22.5 $ 20.8 $ 45.2 $ 32.3 $ 78.7 Income from discontinued operations –– –– (0.4 ) (0.3 ) (0.2 ) Income tax expense 8.3 7.9 16.4 11.8 26.6 Other income, net (0.5 ) (0.3 ) (0.7 ) (1.0 ) (2.2 ) Interest expense, net 2.0 0.4 3.0 1.1 2.3 Depreciation and intangible amortization 6.5 8.9 13.3 17.8 33.1 Investigation and remediation compliance costs 1.1 0.8 1.9 1.0 3.7 Losses related to sale and exit of business 0.1 1.3 0.1 1.3 1.7 Asset impairment and exit charges –– 0.6 –– 2.9 3.5 Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net 2.3 (4.4 ) 2.0 2.3 0.9 Customer bankruptcy and credit charges (0.3 ) 1.0 (0.3 ) 1.0 1.0 Government COVID-related subsidies, net –– (2.5 ) (0.7 ) (2.8 ) (4.9 ) Facility consolidation and repositioning costs –– 0.1 –– 0.2 0.2 Severance charges –– 0.8 0.1 1.7 2.0 Costs related to strategic projects –– –– (0.2 ) –– 1.8 Stock-based compensation 2.8 1.6 6.9 4.7 8.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44.8 $ 37.0 $ 86.6 $ 74.0 $ 156.4

Net debt

(In millions- unaudited) November 30, 2022 November 30, 2021 Total debt $ 198.0 $ 104.5 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (49.0 ) (42.7 ) Net debt $ 149.0 $ 61.8