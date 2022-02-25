Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AAUW Praises Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to SCOTUS

AAUW Praises Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to SCOTUS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Washington DC, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAUW Chief Executive Officer Gloria L. Blackwell issued this statement on President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Our hearts are full with profound joy, pride and exhilaration that President Biden has nominated the brilliant and eminently qualified Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

 “As an organization that has worked for 140 years to advance the rights of all women, AAUW  views her nomination as an historic milestone that will move us more swiftly on the path to gender and racial equity and justice. It epitomizes what it means for a Black woman to not just “have a seat at the table”, but to make the table more diverse and bring a valuable and much-needed perspective to the highest court in the land.

“Representation matters–and we are thrilled to see the labor, intellect and advocacy of Black women being recognized, acknowledged and celebrated in this extraordinary moment.

 “President Biden pledged to nominate a justice with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character and an unwavering dedication to the rule of law — and he found all that and more in Judge Jackson. 

 “Judge Jackson’s qualifications are outstanding. A Harvard Law graduate, she has served with distinction on the second-highest court in the land, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, along with a Supreme Court clerkship, stints at prestigious corporate law firms and work on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Judge Jackson also served as a public defender, which will allow her to provide invaluable criminal defense experience to the bench– a perspective that is sorely lacking. 

 “Judge Jackson has shown a commitment to the issues that AAUW holds dear, including support for equal justice and the protection of civil and human rights for all Americans. Her stellar background, combined with her demonstrated commitment to fairness, impartiality, and equal justice, all add up to one simple conclusion: She is the ideal jurist to bring a much needed perspective and outlook to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“AAUW wholeheartedly supports this momentous nominations and will use our voice, our resources, our passion and our activism to ensure that Judge Jackson is quickly confirmed with a unanimous vote by the US Senate.”

 ###

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. Our nonpartisan, nonprofit organization has more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States, as well as 1,000 local branches and more than 800 college and university members. Learn more and join us at www.aauw.org.

 

 

CONTACT: Mary C. Hickey
American Association of University Women
202.785.7748
hickeym@aauw.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.