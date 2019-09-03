AAXN INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Investigating Axon (AAXN) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses Should Contact Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman notifies investors in Axon Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) of the firm’s investigation of possible disclosure violations.

The firm’s investigation concerns the accuracy of the Company’s disclosures and reported financial results.

On June 19, 2019, Spruce Point released a report predicating, “with a history of SEC inquires, delinquent filings, and material weaknesses,” Axon would “shock investors with significant earnings disappointment and increasing cash burn.” Spruce Point explained that Axon had “concealed its dependence on Chinese imports” and stated tariffs on these goods will “constrain margin growth.” Moreover, Spruce Point accused Axon of “aggressive revenue recognition policies, which have pulled forward revenues.”

Then, on August 8, 2019, as Spruce Point predicted, Axon released disappointing 2Q 2019 results. The Company announced that net income fell 91% year-over-year. The news caused AAXN shares to decline sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether AAXN misrepresented the demand for its body camera and Taser products,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

