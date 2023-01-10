Lubbock, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AB Concrete Lubbock is a full-service concrete company containing a local team of professional and experienced concrete contractors that have been providing a customer-focused approach in Lubbock, Texas, for several years.

Due to this commitment to customer satisfaction, AB Concrete Lubbock ensures that its workers are personable, skilled, and always available to answer any of your questions and that your concrete project blends seamlessly with your home’s style while matching your exact specifications.

This approach has earned the company many top-rated reviews across Google and Facebook, as well as the prestige of becoming one of the highest-rated concrete contractor companies currently available in Lubbock, Texas.

Concrete Services

Offering a wide range of repair and installation services, including stamped concrete, countertops, concrete steps, concrete patio, concrete driveways, concrete floors, and a variety of deck builder options, AB Concrete Lubbock is steadfast in delivering high-quality results with affordable and flexible rates.

Its team uses attention to detail and extensive training to provide quality engineering, as well as a rapid and reliable service to offer customers complete peace of mind.

Some of the concrete services you can find at Lubbock concrete are:

Concrete Floors

Concrete floors are made of cement, water, rock, sand, and gravel mixed. They can either be placed on the ground or can be suspended and are offered in two different varieties, precast concrete floors (that are made in the factory) and in-situ concrete floors (that are made on site.)

Despite which type of concrete floor you choose, both are fire-resistant, have long durability with an impressive level of strength and are easy to maintain.

Concrete Driveway

If your driveway has become cracked, damaged, or faded over time, AB Concrete Lubbock offers a professional concrete driveway repair and installation service to improve the exterior of your home.

Concrete Steps

Concrete steps are ideal for both residential and commercial properties as they are durable, long-lasting, and ensure your family or workers’ safety by being non-slip.

They come in two types:

Precast Concrete Steps – These can be quickly installed and are more likely to be uniform and contain the materials in the right proportion.

– These can be quickly installed and are more likely to be uniform and contain the materials in the right proportion. Poured Concrete Steps – By making poured concrete steps in situ at the site, the bottom step becomes rooted in the ground and is firm enough to hold any weight and endure constant usage.

Concrete Patio

A concrete patio is a perfect way to show off your unique aesthetic design and create a relaxing space in your home for your family.

AB Concrete Lubbock has widespread experience in a selection of patio styles and offers its customers a wide range of materials and colors to craft your dream patio installation.

Stamped Concrete

Stamped concretes are made to look like stone in different forms, like slate, brick, wood, and tile.

You can choose from various styles and colors, as well as different patterns, to match your home’s unique style.

AB Concrete Lubbock provides professional stamped concrete services for both residential and commercial properties, including your driveway, patio, or the exterior of your building.

About AB Concrete Lubbock

AB Concrete Lubbock is one of the oldest, locally owned concrete contracting firms serving the South Plains, Greater Lubbock, and West Texas Area.

The company specializes in all sectors of structural concrete construction, including commercial concrete, residential, and industrial structures, as well as concrete demolition projects, concrete surfaces, concrete driveways, stamped concrete, and front yard construction.

More information

To find out more about AB Concrete Lubbock and to see a complete list of concrete services its team provides, please visit the website at https://abconcretelubbock.com/.

CONTACT: AB Concrete Lubbock 4621 Texas 289 Loop Frontage Rd Lubbock TX 79424 United States +1 806 666 1119 https://abconcretelubbock.com/