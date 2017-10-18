Breaking News
AB Klaipėdos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for nine months of 2017

KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on the October 31, 2017 at 9 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KN Chief Financial Officer Marius Pulkauninkas who will introduce the Company’s financial results for nine months of 2017 and will answer the participants’ questions.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until October 26 to [email protected]

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4647695410341534722

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can’t be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.kn.lt and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

         Indrė Milinienė, Chief Communications Officer, tel.: 8 46 391 772

