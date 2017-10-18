Breaking News
AB Traction: Interim report January – September 2017

Period July – September

  • The result after taxes amounted to MSEK 7 (242), distributed as follows:
    • Active holdings, listed MSEK -18 (210)
    • Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 0 (-25)
    • Financial investments MSEK 27 (61)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.50 (16.38).
  • The return on the active holdings was -2 percent.
  • The return on other listed shares was 7 percent.

Period January – September

  • The result after taxes amounted to MSEK 450 (274), distributed as follows:
    • Active holdings, listed MSEK 393 (231)
    • Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -14 (-44)
    • Financial investments MSEK 77 (93)
  • The return on the active holdings was 44 percent.
  • The return on other listed shares was 16 percent.
  • The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 196 (168) per share.
  • The net asset value per share grew by 18 (13) percent adjusted for dividend paid.

Events after the end of the period under review

The change in value of the listed shareholdings amounts to MSEK -31 as of 17 October.

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

This information is information that AB Traction (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1.00 p.m., CET on October 18, 2017.

