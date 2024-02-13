ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABL) (“Abacus” or the “Company”), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, provided an update to its $15 million stock repurchase program previously announced on December 12, 2023 (the “Repurchase Program”).
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Normandy Homes Partners with Operation Finally Home to Deliver Mortgage-Free Home for Veteran in Celina, Texas - February 13, 2024
- ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important February 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – INSP - February 13, 2024
- Triumph Financial Appoints Michelle Holmes to Chief Marketing Officer - February 13, 2024