ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies, policy originator and alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jay Jackson, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4pm Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.abacuslife.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in longevity and actuarial technology, that is democratizing the life insurance space through three groundbreaking new channels: ABL Tech, ABL Wealth, and ABL Longevity Funds. Since 2004, the company has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $4.6BN in face value of policies purchased, we have helped thousands of clients maximize the value of life insurance. Abacus Life is the only public life settlement company, trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol ABL.

Over the past 19 years, the company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by a 95+ person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The company has serviced approximately $950 million in policies and has managed assets for large asset managers and third-party investment funds. Abacus has underwritten and valued approximately $520 million of policies on behalf of third parties. Abacus’ leadership team averages 20+ years of experience and have been innovators since the life settlements industry’s inception in the mid-90s.

The Company is a proud member of the Life Insurance Settlements Association (LISA) and complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

