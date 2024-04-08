Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday highlighted how Texas is reinforcing barriers in a key border crossing area and pledged to exercise its “sovereign authority” — amid an ongoing months-long legal fight with the Biden administration over enforcement.
Abbott posted an image of Texas National Guard soldiers reinforcing border barriers, including razor wire, in El Paso, Texas — an area that has seen a number of migrant surges in recent weeks.
“Texas National Guard s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pence worries TikTok bill could get lost in ‘fog of presidential politics,’ urges Senate vote - April 8, 2024
- Abbott sends Biden message on ‘sovereign authority’ as Texas National Guard reinforces border razor fencing - April 8, 2024
- McConnell, back in Kentucky, talks about life in the Senate after leaving longtime leadership post - April 8, 2024