ABBYY Appoints Anthony Macciola to Chief Innovation Officer

MILIPITAS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ABBYY, a global provider of intelligent capture solutions to improve business outcomes, today announced the appointment of Anthony Macciola as Chief Innovation Officer. In this newly-created role, Macciola will drive innovation and lead the development of new product and service concepts as part of ABBYY’s market-focused vision and strategy.

“Anthony is recognized as a thought leader and primary innovator of products, solutions and technologies for the intelligent capture, robotic process automation, business process management, business intelligence and mobile markets. His vast technical and market knowledge related to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and text analytics – areas where ABBYY is actively developing – will be a massive benefit for our customers and partners,” says Ulf Persson, CEO of ABBYY.

Macciola brings with him a 30-year-background leading marketing, development and innovation teams during which he demonstrated ability to align market trends and opportunities with technical innovations that deliver significant customer benefit. He has extensive experience in the areas of software, hardware and algorithm development and holds several patents. His most recent role was Chief Technology Officer at Kofax, a provider of data capture software. He held several high-profile and executive level positions at the company, including EVP of Products and SVP of Marketing and Engineering. Macciola has a proven track record of driving strategies that increase shareholder value.

“I’m honored to join ABBYY, a well-respected company within the industry and across a large customer base. I’m excited about the opportunity to help achieve the company’s goals and objectives, enabling the delivery of additional value to existing customers. The market is evolving and I believe ABBYY is well positioned to take advantage of the growing opportunity,” says Macciola.

ABBYY is an innovator and leader in artificial intelligence (Al) technology including machine learning and natural language processing that helps organizations better understand and drive context and outcomes from their data. The company’s goal is to grow and strengthen its leadership positions by satisfying the ever-increasing demand for AI-enabled products and solutions.

ABBYY has been developing semantic and AI technologies for many years. Thousands of organizations from over 200 countries and regions have chosen ABBYY solutions that transform documents into business value by capturing information in any format. These solutions help organizations of diverse industries boost revenue, improve processes, mitigate risk, and drive competitive advantage.

Macciola’s appointment is part of a larger restructuring at ABBYY, which started earlier this year with the goal of executing a unified global strategy to ensure a closer connection with customers.

About ABBYY

ABBYY is a leading global provider of document recognition, content capture and language-based technologies and solutions that help people and businesses to action information. The company sets the standard in content capture and innovative language-based technologies that integrate across the information lifecycle. ABBYY solutions are relied on to facilitate communication, optimize business processes, mitigate risk, accelerate decision making and drive revenue. ABBYY technologies are used and licensed by some of the largest international enterprises and government organizations, as well as SMBs and individuals. The company maintains offices in Australia, Canada, Cyprus, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine, and the United States. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com

