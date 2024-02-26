WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associated Builders and Contractors today released its 2024 Top Performers lists, recognizing its contractor members’ outstanding achievements in safety, quality, inclusion, project excellence and special designations ranked by number of hours worked.

The No. 1 2024 ABC Top Performer by work hours is Turner Industries Group LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; followed by Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee; BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama; Brown & Root Industrial Services, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Performance Contractors, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“These top contractors build the nation’s most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects, and their leadership teams and employees have thriving, growth-centric mindsets, strategic plans and goals,” said Michael Bellaman, president and CEO of ABC. “Business growth is never an accident. It results from a combination of tangibles and intangibles—including a robust culture, innovative tools, a commitment to total human health and a pragmatic appetite for risk. We congratulate these exceptional contractors for operating successfully in a merit shop environment, attracting and retaining top construction talent and setting the standard in business growth.”

Among contractors rated by type of work:

The top general contractor is Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The top trade contractor is MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The top electrical contractor is MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The top plumbing/HVAC contractor is TDIndustries Inc., Dallas

The top specialty contractor is Lithko Contracting LLC, West Chester, Ohio

The top special designations contractor is Crossland Construction Co. Inc., Columbus, Kansas

The sixth annual lists of ABC Top Performers include diverse merit shop businesses, from women-owned and service-disabled to disadvantaged business enterprises, veteran-owned, minority-owned businesses, large and small, as well as general contractors and specialty trade contractors across the country.

The No. 1 2024 ABC top-performing contractors by market sector are:

Airport: Hensel Phelps, Greeley, Colorado

Hensel Phelps, Greeley, Colorado Education: Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee

Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee Entertainment: W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Co., Philadelphia, Mississippi

W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Co., Philadelphia, Mississippi Government: BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama

BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama Health Care: Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee

Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee High Tech: M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia

M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia Hospitality: Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee

Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee Industrial: Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Infrastructure: Black Construction Corp., Harmon, Guam

Black Construction Corp., Harmon, Guam Military: M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia

M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia Mixed Use: Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee

Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tennessee Museums/Monuments/Parks: MAREK, Houston

MAREK, Houston Office: Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California

Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California Parking: Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing, Houston

Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing, Houston Religious: Haskell, Jacksonville, Florida

Haskell, Jacksonville, Florida Residential: Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida

Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida Retail: Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Downers Grove, Illinois

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Downers Grove, Illinois Sports Complex: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Birmingham, Alabama

To qualify, Top Performers must achieve Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which helps the best-performing contractors achieve incident rates nearly seven times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report. The majority of the honorees also must earn ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential, which recognizes excellence in quality, safety performance, talent management—including inclusion, diversity and merit—craft and management education and community relations. Through credentials like STEP, AQC and other robust programs, ABC Top Performers demonstrate they:

Sustain and grow their businesses, financially and economically

Offer market-competitive compensation, benefit and retirement packages

Commit to industry-leading safety

Commit to workforce development, education and creating career opportunities

Commit to work environments that are inclusive and diverse

Develop opportunities for their employees to achieve their career dreams

Cultivate committed leadership

View the 2024 Top Performers lists at abc.org/topperformers.

CONTACT: Erika Walter Associated Builders and Contractors (202) 905-2104 [email protected]