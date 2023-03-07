WASHINGTON, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associated Builders and Contractors today released its fifth annual Top Performers publication, which lists its contractor members that build the country’s most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects, ranked by work hours.

The No. 1 2023 ABC Top Performer by work hours is Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; followed by Brown & Root Industrial Services, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; TIC – the Industrial Company, Lone Tree, Colorado; M.C. Dean, Tysons Corner, Virginia; and Performance Contractors, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The No. 1 2023 general contractor is Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. M.C. Dean, Tysons Corner, Virginia, is the top 2023 trade contractor and electrical contractor. The No. 1 2023 plumbing/HVAC contractor is TDIndustries Inc., Dallas. The top 2023 specialty contractor is Lithko Contracting LLC, West Chester, Ohio. And the No. 1 2023 special designations contractor is Crossland Construction Co. Inc., Columbus, Kansas.

The No. 1 2023 ABC top performing contractors by market sector are:

Airport: M.C. Dean, Tysons Corner, Virginia Education: Wharton-Smith Inc., Sanford, Florida Entertainment: W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Co., Philadelphia, Mississippi Government: Hensel Phelps, Greeley, Colorado Health Care: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Birmingham, Alabama High Tech: M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia Hospitality: TDIndustries Inc., Dallas Industrial: Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Infrastructure: Allan Myers, Worcester, Pennsylvania Military: M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia Mixed Use: Lithko Contracting LLC, West Chester, Ohio Museums/Monuments/Parks: MAREK, Houston Office: Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California Parking: Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing, Houston Religious: FSG Electric / Facility Solutions Group Inc., Irvine, California Residential: Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida Retail: FSG Electric / Facility Solutions Group Inc., Irvine, California Sports Complex: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Birmingham, Alabama

“This year’s ABC Top Performers agree that culture is key,” said Michael Bellaman, president and CEO of ABC. “Not only is a strong corporate culture an essential component of a thriving and vibrant workplace, but it helps retain top talent, create safe and healthy jobsites and build better communities. We honor these top-performing contractors that are placing the highest importance on investing in their people, health and safety, and innovation.”

This year’s Top Performers include everything from women-owned businesses to service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses to minority-owned businesses large and small; general contractors; and specialty trade contractors throughout the entire country.

To be eligible, Top Performers must achieve Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which makes the top-performing contractors more than six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report. The majority of the honorees also must earn ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential, which recognizes commitment to corporate responsibility in quality, safety, talent management—including inclusion, diversity and equity—education and community relations.

Through programs and credentials like STEP, AQC and other robust programs, ABC Top Performers demonstrate they:

Sustain and grow their businesses, financially and economically

Offer market-competitive compensation, benefit and retirement packages

Commit to world-class safety

Commit to workforce development, education and creating career opportunities

Commit to an inclusive and diverse work environment

Develop opportunities for their employees to achieve their career dreams

Cultivate committed leadership

The ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 250 Performers, Top General Contractors, Top Trade Contractors, Top Electrical Contractors, Top Plumbing/HVAC Contractors, Top Specialty Contractors and Top Performers by Market, all of which have earned the elite Accredited Quality Contractor credential. The Top Performers with Special Designations hold one or more special designations. The Top Performers were ranked by the number of hours worked in 2021, as reported in their 2022 STEP applications.

View the 2023 Top Performers lists at abc.org/topperformers.

