MDA’s Wings Over Wall Street Gala to Benefit ALS Research ABC Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter to host, Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 23rd Annual Wings Over Wall Street Gala to Benefit ALS Research, honoring Dr. Angela Genge, Lisa Galante, R.N., Susan Jaycox.

New York, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) 23rd annual Wings Over Wall Street (WOWS) gala, will be held Thursday, June 1 at 6pm at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. Funds raised will go towards MDA’s ALS research, to keep the pipeline of promising therapeutics moving forward for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) aka Lou Gehrig’s disease. ABC Eyewitness News Anchor, Bill Ritter, will once again host the event honoring Angela Genge, M.D., FRCP(C), eMBA, the first international recipient of the Diamond Award, Lisa Galante, R.N., NEALS Clinical Research Institute Ambassador the recipient of the Spirit Award, and Susan Jaycox, recipient of the Beier Award, for their outstanding contributions to the mission. Register to attend the event here.

“Muscular Dystrophy Association’s strategic focus on ALS research has led, directly or indirectly, to the development of four FDA approved treatments for ALS. But we’re not stopping there. We are connecting people with ALS to clinical trials through our MDA Care Center Network, where cutting-edge research is combined with multidisciplinary care. At the same time, our advocacy team has helped get the historic ACT for ALS signed into law. We will continue to work alongside families, guided by a vision of a world without ALS,” said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D., President, and CEO of MDA.

“The funding Muscular Dystrophy Association has generated and invested, thanks to generous donors and sponsors, is critical to moving progress forward and finding treatments for ALS,” said Sharon Hesterlee, Ph.D., Chief Research Officer, MDA. “We are currently supporting the Healey ALS Platform trial to test new therapeutics for ALS efficiently, the development of an “ALS tool kit” to collect ALS clinical data systematically, and studies to understand how genetic modifiers may make ALS-causing mutations more or less severe, among other projects. Our approach is to fund the whole life cycle of ALS research from discovery through approval of new therapies.”

“I am truly honored to be the first international recipient of the Diamond Award. MDA’s Wings over Wall Street has been a strong supporter and even stronger contributor to the fight for a world without ALS. The devastating disease is life changing for all who come into contact with it, it is truly six degrees of separation from any one of us. There is more hope than ever before, with four drugs being approved and dozens in clinic in development. But I will not stop until every patient who comes to clinic can be offered a disease modifying therapy, and family, colleagues, friends, and acquaintances all are spared the loss of a loved one,” said Dr. Genge.

The event begins at 6pm for registration and cocktail reception, followed by 7:30-9:30pm dinner and awards program. Donations for people unable to attend in person may be made here. During the event, guests will bid on silent and live auction items such as Artbeat Live! Elliott Aaron From artwork, a trip for two to Tuscany, a week stay in Kaatskill Mountain in Hunter, NY, NY Yankees and Giants tickets, beauty, and golf packages and more.

About the honorees:

Diamond Award Recipient: Angela Genge, M.D., FRCP(C), eMBA

The Diamond Award is given to a scientific leader dedicated to the eradication of ALS.

Dr. Genge is an international leader in clinical trial design and development for rare neurological conditions with an emphasis on ALS and motor neuron disease. She has served as the executive director of the clinical research unit at the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital since 2004 and director of the ALS clinic since 1998. A recipient of the Forbes Norris Award from the International ALS MND alliance, her focus is to make clinical trial participation available to every person living with ALS around the globe. Dr. Genge is also chief medical officer at QurAlis, and sits on several advisory boards as well as data and safety monitoring boards.

Spirit Award Recipient: Lisa Galante, R.N.

The Spirit Award is given to a person or persons who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment and dedication to the eradication of ALS by raising awareness, advocating for funding, and promoting research for a cure.

As a trained NEALS (Northeast ALS) Clinical Research Institute Research Ambassador, Lisa Galante, R.N. is invited as a Patient Education and Advisory Committee (PEACe) member to various activities. Members have attended the Health National Advisory Neurologic Disorders and Stroke Council meeting of the National Institute of Health which shared its strategic plan for ALS research and quality of life. The most passionate advocacy activity Lisa is involved in is the New York State bill, unpassed since 2017, for allowing choices at the end of life.

Beier Award: Susan Jaycox

The Beier Award is given to someone who inspires, encourages, and motivates others with devotion and energy to find a cure for ALS.

Susan Jaycox is a member of MDA’s WOWS Committee and Director of Sales, LJM Group. She has committed her time and energy to finding a cure for ALS, after her brother Michael Beier, for whom this award is named, was diagnosed and later passed away from ALS. Susan is Director of Sales for LJM Group, and her expertise has led to a successful career driving growth in her business. Her reputation for relationship building with solid ethics and integrity continually advances business development and customer loyalty.

MDA’s ALS Background:

History of MDA’s Wings Over Wall Street here.

MDA’s funding continues to accelerate research, advance care, and empower people diagnosed through advocacy. Recent advances include the FDA approval of the first gene therapy for SOD-1 ALS. MDA Care Center Network includes 20 locations across New York state including six designated MDA/ALS Care Centers in New York at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York University, NYU Langone, The Lewis Golub Clinic at St. Peter’s Hospital, and Rochester Medical Center.

MDA has led funding in ALS since Eleanor Gehrig became the organization’s ALS Campaign Chairman in the 1950s. MDA’s mission to end ALS includes investing more than $174 million in cutting edge research, additional support for 48 designated MDA/ALS Care Center’s nationwide, MDA’s Resource Center, and community and professional education. For more information on ALS and MDA’s impact view the ALS Impact Sheet and Watch the MDA ALS Story.

Event Sponsors:

ALS Champion: IEX Trading, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America (MTPA)

ALS Winner: Cboe, QurAlis, USI Affinity

ALS Friend: AEGIS Insurance Services, SL Green, Stany, Raya Therapeutics

ALS Supporter: General Reinsurance, LJM Group, New York Life Insurance, The Robert Packard Center for ALS Research, Lisa Utasi, Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP

Committee members:

Anjan Aralihalli, MDA Board Member, Jim Condron, Morgan Jaycox, Susan Jaycox, Danielle Jaycox, Warren J. Schiffer, Co-Founder of MDA’s Wings Over Wall Street, Kimberly Unger, Lisa Marie Utasi, Jamie Schiffer, Larry P. Schiffer, Dr. Neil A. Shneider, Jenna Walsh, Lauren Horak.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA’s mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Attachment

MDA’s Wings Over Wall Street Gala to Benefit ALS Research

CONTACT: Mary Fiance, Vice President, Public Relations Muscular Dystrophy Association press@mdausa.org