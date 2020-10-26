ABC Fine Wine & Spirits stirs up alcohol delivery with FedEx SameDay City

Breaking News
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ABC Fine Wine & Spirits officially launched its own statewide, same-day delivery service Monday, powered by FedEx® SameDay City. Florida’s largest family-owned and operated alcohol retailer added ABC Delivers for guests who want access to the company’s best pricing, promotions, coupons and loyalty reward points from one site.

“We’re certain the trusted and high-level service FedEx provides will enhance same-day alcohol delivery and we’re thrilled to be the first to provide this service through FedEx SameDay City for most Florida guests,” said ABC Fine Wine & Spirits CEO Charles Bailes III.

ABC Delivers started same-day delivery with FedEx SameDay City in Florida’s largest markets including the greater Orlando area east to Daytona, Tampa/St. Pete, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Jacksonville markets. Phase one of the partnership will include 90 of ABC’s 125 stores. FedEx has two delivery windows with ABC Monday through Saturday.

“In today’s ecommerce landscape, customers want to be able to get the products they want, when they want them,” said David Kassen, VP SameDay Transportation, FedEx Office. “With this new offering, ABC customers can get the superior selection of fine wines and spirits ABC offers with the convenience, reliability and speed of FedEx SameDay City.”

The service is available exclusively through online purchases made using abcfws.com. Guests who select a delivery window using FedEx SameDay City pay only $9.99 within a 5-mile radius of participating stores with no additional fees or tipping. ABC is offering a $5 off promotion on select deliveries until November.

“We’ve witnessed major changes over the last seven months in the way people want to shop with us,” Bailes said. “We intend to make ABC Delivers as convenient as our in-store and curbside service and know delivery guests will be glad to get our best deals and earn rewards points with us.”     

In addition to FedEx, ABC has partnered with a second same-day delivery company to offer its new service today throughout Florida, including Sundays, from a total of 123 stores.

