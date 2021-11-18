ABCorp Expands Its Boston-Based Center of Excellence With the Adoption of Desktop Metal Binder Jetting Technology

Featured Image for ABCorp Featured Image for ABCorp

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Banknote Corporation (ABCorp), one of the longest-standing manufacturing service providers in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its Boston-based Center of Excellence to introduce both batch production and enterprise-scale production to the region via Desktop Metal’s industry-leading binder jetting technology.

“ABCorp has a history dating back more than 225 years of providing Essential Critical goods and services to world-class companies and federal, state, and local government agencies in more than 120 countries worldwide,” said William Brown, ABCorp Chairman and CEO. “Many of our relationships date back decades, if not centuries, and we do not enter into strategic partnerships impulsively. Technology is at the core of our business, and we are pleased to announce our new association with Desktop Metal for the latest generation of metal binder jet printing. The adoption of this new capability extends ABCorp’s additive manufacturing (3D printing) capabilities in our Boston-based Center of Excellence to include metal substrates. We are excited about Desktop Metal’s roadmap for new materials and the future of our partnership.”

The expanded capability is situated in ABCorp’s 125,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility and powered by the Desktop Metal Shop SystemTM — enabling ABCorp to cost-effectively 3D-print end-use metal parts with unparalleled speed and productivity. ABCorp offers design and mid-volume production capacity under a single roof, with the flexibility of multiple base materials including 17-4 PH stainless steel and 316L stainless steel. All production runs in ABCorp’s highly secure and Intergraf-certified facility to ensure the security of customer confidential and sensitive projects. The Shop System provides ABCorp customers access to the world of end-use metal 3D-printed parts for both flexible batch jobs and volume production — featuring parts with high resolution and superior surface finish.

“We are excited to partner with ABCorp in the deployment of the Shop System, which allows engineers and operators to eliminate many of the constraints previously imposed by traditional manufacturing methods, like CNC machining, to achieve affordable, reliable, and flexible batch production of complex parts,” said Ric Fulop, CEO and founder of Desktop Metal. “With the Shop System, ABCorp can provide cost-effective, high-speed solutions for mid-volume production via AM with the highest resolution in the industry.”

ABCorp plans to offer the Desktop Metal platform for both existing and new clients across the entire manufacturing sector, including automotive, consumer goods, government & defense, machine design and heavy industries. For more information about ABCorp’s new metal 3D-printing capabilities, visit our website www.3d.ABCorp.com or email 3D@ABCorp.com.

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment