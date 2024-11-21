ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) announces its results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2024. All monetary values in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Financial statements and management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+.