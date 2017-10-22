Abe to push reform of Japan’s pacifist constitution after ruling bloc election win

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling bloc was headed for a big win in Sunday’s election, bolstering his chance of becoming the nation’s longest serving premier and reenergizing his push to revise the pacifist constitution.
