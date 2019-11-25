Breaking News
Home / Top News / AbelConn Electronics Receives Premier Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

AbelConn Electronics Receives Premier Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AbelConn Electronics, a Celestica company, announced today it has been recognized with a Raytheon Premier Supplier Excellence Award for outstanding technical achievement. This is the sixth Raytheon award for AbelConn.

Raytheon’s Premier Supplier Excellence Awards, part of its annual Supplier Excellence Program (SEP), are awarded to suppliers who have demonstrated premier achievement in business management, technical, partnership or affordability. Only the highest achieving suppliers are awarded this honor.  

“The Raytheon Premier Supplier Excellence Award recognizes AbelConn’s commitment to delivering technical excellence that meets Raytheon’s exacting standards,” said Chris Milano, President, AbelConn. “I am proud of the AbelConn team for their relentless drive and commitment to enabling Raytheon’s success through on-time delivery and world-class quality.”

AbelConn’s rich history with Raytheon includes partnering on numerous critical military programs. As a vertically-integrated supplier with full-service capabilities from concept through manufacturing, AbelConn’s customer commitment is backed by decades of proven performance in delivering high quality products on time and with exceptional service.

About AbelConn

AbelConn Electronics, a Celestica company, specializes in applications that demand ruggedized high reliability, including military, aerospace, networking and industrial environments. With vertically integrated capabilities, AbelConn manufactures complex, integrated electronic solutions. With more than 40 years of experience, AbelConn provides innovatively engineered products and services throughout the program lifecycle, from concept to manufacturing to obsolescence management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are predictive in nature and may be based on current expectations, forecasts or assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements themselves. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and in any applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions, events or outcomes. You should understand that the risks, uncertainties and factors which are identified in our various public filings at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov could affect our future actions, events and outcomes and could cause them to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by applicable law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Celestica
416-448-2200
[email protected]

Celestica Investor Relations
416-448-2211
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.