CLEVELAND, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced that it has joined the Rare Disease Company Coalition (RDCC), an alliance of life science companies committed to discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for patients impacted by rare diseases. Abeona’s Chief Executive Officer, Vish Seshadri, Ph.D., M.B.A., has been appointed to the RDCC’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Seshadri said, “Abeona is thrilled to join the RDCC and we share its passion and commitment for advancing rare disease treatments for the patients we collectively serve. Given Abeona’s focus on advancing EB-101 and providing durable wound healing and pain reduction to patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, we understand the unique challenges and opportunities that come with developing treatments for small and differentiated patient populations. By working together with the RDCC, we can advocate for policies and regulations that support continued innovation and patient access to life-changing therapies. We look forward to collaborating with our fellow coalition members and contributing to the mission of improving the lives of millions of people living with rare diseases.”

About the Rare Disease Company Coalition (RDCC)

Founded in May 2021, the Rare Disease Company Coalition represents life science companies committed to discovering, developing and delivering rare disease treatments for the patients we serve. As an education and advocacy-focused coalition of companies, our goal is to inform policymakers of the unique challenges and promises of rare disease drug discovery, development and manufacturing for small population sizes so that critical innovation can continue and positive changes can be enacted for the rare disease community. To achieve this goal, we will use our unified voice to advocate for long-term, consistent, equitable and sustainable government policies that enable life science companies to continue to bring hope and provide access to approved treatments to people living with rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.rarecoalition.com.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s lead clinical program is EB-101, its investigational autologous, engineered cell therapy currently in development for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company’s development portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study and is capable of clinical and potential commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

