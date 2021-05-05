Breaking News
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 26, 2021

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s first quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the first quarter results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

What: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
   
When: 8:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, May 26, 2021
   
Where: http://corporate.abercrombie.com/investors
   
How: Log on to the above website, or call:
   
  Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-800-458-4121
  Domestic Replay Number: 1-888-203-1112, conference ID number 3919672
   
  International Dial-In Number: 1-323-794-2093
  International Replay Number: 1-719-457-0820, conference ID number 3919672

The call will be archived and can be accessed by visiting the company’s website at corporate.abercrombie.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids through three renowned brands. For more than 125 years, the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand has outfitted innovators, explorers and entrepreneurs. Today, the brand reflects the updated attitude of the modern consumer, while remaining true to its heritage of creating expertly crafted products with an effortless, American style. The Hollister brand epitomizes the liberating and carefree spirit of the endless California summer for the teen market. abercrombie kids creates smart, playful apparel for children ages 5-14, celebrating the wide-eyed wonder of childhood.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. The Company operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com and www.hollisterco.com.

Investor Contact:   Media Contact:
     
Pamela Quintiliano   Mackenzie Gusweiler
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.   Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6751   (614) 283-6192
[email protected]   [email protected]

