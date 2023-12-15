Annapolis, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abigail Diehl of Annapolis has announced her candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for the U.S. House seat of retiring member, Rep. John Sarbanes (D-District 3) at Annapolis’ annual Midnight Madness.

“I have chosen to run for Congress because I believe deeply in the people of the 3rd District and want to fight for their best interests. This Congress continues to become more and more divided, getting little done for the people that they are supposed to represent. I want to bridge that divide so this country can get beyond the noise that is holding us back,” said Diehl.

Diehl is a Maryland native who calls Annapolis home. She is the owner of Diehl’s Produce at 921 Chesapeake Avenue, a local fresh produce market that operates seven days a week and reflects her commitment to providing accessible, fresh food to her community while supporting local farmers. She is also a longtime supporter of the cannabis industry, founder of Sunny C’s, a hemp derived edibles brand that provides alternative medicine to many Marylanders.

“One of the staples of my campaign is the need for food security and supporting our local farmers who provide it. As a small business owner who works daily with these hard-working people, I understand the struggles they face and how difficult it can be to get their crop to market. We need to ensure that those burdens are relieved so our children and families can receive the nourishing food necessary for a healthy lifestyle. Congress needs to be part of the solution to providing accessible, quality, affordable food for all, no matter where you live.”

“As a bi-partisan moderate Democrat, I firmly believe that it is time for a collaborative approach in our political system. It is clear that we are long overdue for politicians who are willing to work together across party lines to find common ground and deliver real results for our constituents. I am committed to bridging the divide and finding practical solutions that benefit everyone, regardless of political affiliation.”

###

Paid by Diehl for Congress, Kurtis Michaud, Treasurer

CONTACT: Gretchen Gailey Diehl for Congress 202-489-3821 ggailey@abigaildiehl.com