Ablation Devices Market value to hit $25 billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific ablation devices market revenue is set to register over 11% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, propelled by favorable government policies and growing healthcare awareness.

The U.S. ablation devices market is the largest in the world and projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. During the forecast timeframe, it will continue to grow with stable growth and lead the industry at a global level. Rising adoption for minimally invasive medical devices will aid in growth of ablation devices market. Reimbursement and insurance policies by Center for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) will foster regional growth in the foreseeable years. High healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, and rising venture capital investments by manufacturing firms should drive the U.S. market during the projection years.

Radiofrequency ablation devices market accounted for 22.3% share in 2018. Today, radiofrequency ablation devices are available for achieving better results in a range of medical areas such as oncology, cardiology, cosmetology, gynecology and pain management. A significant rise in geriatric population has increased the demand for radiofrequency ablation devices, thus augmenting the segmental growth globally.

Use of reusable ablation devices will grow at 10.3% over the estimation period. Reusable ablation devices help in reducing medical waste of end-users and are extremely economical. Hence, the above-mentioned reasons will augment the growth of reusable ablation devices market.

Global Ablation Devices Market is poised to surpass USD 25 billion by 2025; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. Ablation devices industry was valued at around USD 12,736.1 million in the year 2018. Ablation devices were introduced with an aim to provide a solution for treatment of a variety of medical conditions including cancer, cardiology disorders, pain management, etc. Technological advancements have increased the importance and role of ablation devices as a functional part of various minimally invasive techniques. Increasing cases of cancer and cardiovascular disorders across the world are major factors for ablation devices market growth. Additionally, increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, rising geriatric population with advancement in healthcare technology will boost the growth of themarket in the forthcoming years.

Reusage of ablation devices and complications associated with ablation procedures are major reasons hindering the adoption rates in few developing and under-developed countries. Also, stringent regulatory approvals might hamper the market growth in certain emerging regions.

Ablation devices have application in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. Hospitals have the highest demand for ablation devices due to greater budget and high number of ablation procedures that take place in this setting. The demand for ablation devices in ambulatory surgical centers will grow at a promising rate owing to rising preference of patients towards ambulatory surgical centers and overall increase in the number of such establishments during the forthcoming years.

Oncology ablation devices market will grow at 9.7% over the forecast period. Oncology ablation devices are used to treat tumors by burning or freezing it. The growth of oncology ablation devices is attributed to better potential benefits than other medical treatments of cancer. Also, cancer patients are required to stay for shorter period after ablation procedure in comparison to open surgeries.

Some of the key industry players operating in the global ablation devices market are Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Alcon Laboratories, Angiodynamics, Atricure, Biosense Webster, CONMED, Elekta AB, Varian and Johnson and Johnson. The industry participants emphasize on acquisitions and mergers, geographical expansion and novel product developments to strengthen their position in the market and gain competitive advantage over its peers.

