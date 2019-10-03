Breaking News
Home / Top News / ABLEnow Celebrates 1,000 Days of Helping Americans with Disabilities Save

ABLEnow Celebrates 1,000 Days of Helping Americans with Disabilities Save

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

One customer will win $1,000 from the country’s largest independent ABLE program.

Richmond, Va., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In its first 1,000 days, ABLEnow has helped close to 7,000 Americans with disabilities prepare for their financial future. Representing all 50 states, these customers have collectively saved almost $40 million in a simple, affordable and tax-advantaged ABLEnow account that won’t impact most disability benefits, such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

To celebrate the 1,000-day milestone, one ABLEnow account owner will receive a $1,000 contribution. To enter, account owners are invited to share how ABLEnow is making an impact in their lives. The first 1,000 ABLEnow account owners who complete the online form (or open an account and complete the online form) before October 31, 2019, will receive an ABLEnow t-shirt and be entered to win the $1,000 contribution.

“Millions of eligible Americans have not yet opened an ABLE account, and may not even know about this financial tool,” said Mary Morris, CEO of Virginia529, the agency that administers ABLEnow. “We want to raise awareness that ABLEnow can lessen the burden of costly disability expenses and help individuals build the best future possible.”

Virginia was among the first states to offer a national ABLE program when ABLEnow launched in December 2016. ABLE accounts provide eligible individuals with disabilities the opportunity to save for today’s needs or invest for tomorrow. Funds can be used to pay for a variety of expenses to maintain health, independence and quality of life.

Read official offer terms and conditions here. To learn more and open an ABLEnow account, visit able-now.com.

# # #

About ABLEnow

ABLEnow® is a national ABLE savings program for eligible Americans living with disabilities. Since its launch in December 2016, ABLEnow has grown to be the country’s largest independent ABLE program, with accounts in all 50 states. Call 1-844-NOW-ABLE or visit able-now.com to obtain information on the program. ABLEnow is administered by Virginia College Savings Plan.

We encourage you to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax, legal, federal or state benefit implications related to opening and maintaining an ABLE account. Participating in these programs involve investment risk including the possible loss of principal. For non-Virginia residents: other states may sponsor an ABLE plan offering state tax or other benefits not available through Virginia529’s programs. ©2019 Virginia College Savings Plan. All Rights Reserved.

Attachment

  • 1000-Days-of-ABLEnow_V2_1200x800 
CONTACT: Sarah Pennington
ABLEnow
804-225-2692
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.