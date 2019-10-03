ABLEnow Celebrates 1,000 Days of Helping Americans with Disabilities Save

One customer will win $1,000 from the country’s largest independent ABLE program.

Richmond, Va., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In its first 1,000 days, ABLEnow has helped close to 7,000 Americans with disabilities prepare for their financial future. Representing all 50 states, these customers have collectively saved almost $40 million in a simple, affordable and tax-advantaged ABLEnow account that won’t impact most disability benefits, such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

To celebrate the 1,000-day milestone, one ABLEnow account owner will receive a $1,000 contribution. To enter, account owners are invited to share how ABLEnow is making an impact in their lives. The first 1,000 ABLEnow account owners who complete the online form (or open an account and complete the online form) before October 31, 2019, will receive an ABLEnow t-shirt and be entered to win the $1,000 contribution.

“Millions of eligible Americans have not yet opened an ABLE account, and may not even know about this financial tool,” said Mary Morris, CEO of Virginia529, the agency that administers ABLEnow. “We want to raise awareness that ABLEnow can lessen the burden of costly disability expenses and help individuals build the best future possible.”

Virginia was among the first states to offer a national ABLE program when ABLEnow launched in December 2016. ABLE accounts provide eligible individuals with disabilities the opportunity to save for today’s needs or invest for tomorrow. Funds can be used to pay for a variety of expenses to maintain health, independence and quality of life.

Read official offer terms and conditions here. To learn more and open an ABLEnow account, visit able-now.com.

About ABLEnow



ABLEnow® is a national ABLE savings program for eligible Americans living with disabilities. Since its launch in December 2016, ABLEnow has grown to be the country’s largest independent ABLE program, with accounts in all 50 states. Call 1-844-NOW-ABLE or visit able-now.com to obtain information on the program. ABLEnow is administered by Virginia College Savings Plan.

We encourage you to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax, legal, federal or state benefit implications related to opening and maintaining an ABLE account. Participating in these programs involve investment risk including the possible loss of principal. For non-Virginia residents: other states may sponsor an ABLE plan offering state tax or other benefits not available through Virginia529’s programs. ©2019 Virginia College Savings Plan. All Rights Reserved.

