ABM plans to advance stadium sustainability, and enhance local hiring, workplace diversity, and the overall fan experience

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, has entered into a multi-year agreement to deliver first-class housekeeping solutions and manage day-to-day and event staffing for Tropicana Field and Al Lang Stadium, both located in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tropicana Field is home to Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, while Al Lang Stadium is home to the United Soccer League’s Tampa Bay Rowdies.

This agreement adds to the more than 100 stadium and entertainment venues that ABM services in the U.S., including six for Major League Baseball with the addition of Tropicana Field. Through this partnership, ABM will serve as a single source for deploying a professional workforce dedicated to delivering outstanding janitorial services which enhance the fan experience across over one million square feet of stadium space at the two venues.

This agreement comes with a strong commitment to local hiring and community engagement within the Tampa Bay area. As part of the terms, ABM and its regional partners will pursue a goal of 38% inclusion of minority, women, and disadvantaged enterprises (MBE/DBE/WBE) and will prioritize local suppliers. Additionally, both stadiums will leverage ABM’s extensive experience in sustainability and waste management, working to deliver zero waste and achieve a 90% or better landfill diversion rate as it has at other stadiums across the country.

“It’s an exciting time for St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay as the region has experienced rapid growth over the past few years, along with a resurgence in tourism that is now above pre-pandemic levels. We’re pleased to partner with the Rays and Rowdies organization to provide locals and other visitors with an exceptional experience to pair with their teams’ successes,” said Art Rodriguez, vice president of Operations, Sports and Entertainment at ABM. “By partnering with us, both teams can now focus on other important aspects of the game while leveraging our expertise to ensure a world-class fan experience.”

Currently managing over 1,100 U.S Green Building Council LEED-certified registered sites, ABM will use its expertise to ensure that the unique indoor environment at Tropicana Field will become even more sustainable. Additionally, ABM will implement green cleaning within Tropicana Field and at Al Lang Stadium, to create a healthier environment indoors and outdoors.

“We are thrilled to begin our work with ABM,” said Rays and Rowdies Chief People and Culture Officer Jenn Tran. “This is an opportunity to leverage ABM’s extensive expertise to enhance gameday and event experiences across the board for our fans.”

“ABM is dedicated to creating a clean and safe environment through locally sourced and diverse hiring,” said Rays and Rowdies Chief People and Community Officer Bill Wiener, Jr. “Their efforts will complement our own comprehensive commitments to workforce diversity while serving the community we’ve been proud to call home for the past 25 years.”

For more information about ABM’s offerings for sports and entertainment facilities, visit https://www.abm.com/industries/business-and-industry/sports-entertainment/.

