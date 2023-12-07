ABM’s Performance Solutions to elevate the traveler experience, enhance operations, and drive sustainability and diversity best practices

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of comprehensive facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, is proud to announce the expansion of its relationship with LaGuardia Gateway Partners (“LGP”), the developer and manager of LaGuardia Terminal B, to provide comprehensive integrated facility services and best-in-class traveler experiences at Terminal B.

Following LGP’s historic and award-winning $5.1 billion redevelopment of Terminal B, one of the largest public-private partnerships in U.S. history, ABM has been selected by LGP to provide a “one team” approach for comprehensive facility operations and services, with the goal to provide a safe, seamless, and consistent experience for guests, while driving long-term asset preservation, efficiency, sustainability, and diversity across the 1.3 million square foot facility.

ABM’s Performance Solutions provides a single-source solution across various facility operations, including engineering, janitorial and maintenance services; curbside, mobility, and transportation services; guest experience program development, among other support areas. By providing these offerings under one umbrella, ABM ensures greater service consistency and efficiency throughout the Terminal.

This collaboration with LGP will optimize and unify operational efficiency across Terminal B. Managing more than 700 team members serving the Terminal, ABM’s Performance Solutions team will work to improve the sustainability of the Terminal’s operations and the diversity of its suppliers, including the growing number of local partners supporting Terminal B, ensuring ABM advances the goals and vision of LGP to best serve guests while growing business and employment opportunities for the local community.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship and scope of services at the newly redeveloped and award-winning Terminal B, advancing its position as the global standard for airport design and experience,” said Sean Bromfield, President, Aviation at ABM. “Through this partnership, ABM will enhance and support the continued development of Terminal B’s guest experience, while elevating operations across the Terminal to a whole new level of strategic alignment, efficiency, and commitment to sustainability, people, and community, ensuring that our team, partners, and suppliers truly represent New York.”

ABM began providing select services at Terminal B in 2018. Through this new partnership, ABM will directly provide additional services, while managing and collaborating with key subcontractor partners, including women-owned Ethos Farm, a customer experience consultancy, and JCM Business Solutions, a specialized facilities service provider.

“The redevelopment of Terminal B was intentionally designed to delight passengers at every touchpoint from curb to gate and ABM is the perfect partner to complement our best-in-class experience with a commitment to innovation and delivering excellence for unparalleled guest and partner experiences,” said Jamie Haviaris, Chief Technical Officer at LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “Our partnership with ABM played a key role in the success of the new Terminal B, and we are pleased to have them deliver that same methodology across additional functions of the Terminal.”

The new Terminal B was completed in 2022 and is home to Air Canada, American Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines. LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B is the first in North America to earn the highest Global 5-Star Rating from Skytrax. LaGuardia’s Terminal B has also been named the World’s Best New Airport Terminal in the 2023 World Airport Awards.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

About LaGuardia Gateway Partners

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP) is the private manager and developer of the new award winning, state-of-the-art LaGuardia Terminal B. LGP is composed of Vantage Airport Group, Skanska, Meridiam, and JLC Infrastructure for development and equity investment with Vantage Airport Group leading the terminal management. LGP won the bid issued by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to deliver the extensive capital redevelopment project of LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B and provide worldclass terminal facilities and operations for passengers and airlines. In 2022, the project – a $5.1 billion public-private partnership (including $4B in construction) – finished on time and on budget. LaGuardia Terminal B is home to Air Canada, American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines.

