NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, today announced it has been ranked among the 25 Best Companies for Latinos to Work in 2024, by Latino Leaders Magazine. This is the second consecutive year ABM has been named to the list, recognizing the top 25 U.S. companies that have the deepest commitment for Latino talent to thrive and who have demonstrated substantial efforts to open their corporate culture to everyone, making sure their employees feel proud, included, appreciated, and admired.

As one of the most diverse workforces of all public companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, ABM has a long-standing history of prioritizing its inclusive culture. The Company’s success can be attributed to the creation and implementation of various initiatives over the years, such as ABM’s Culture & Inclusion Council, Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), and Supplier Diversity Program. These programs have played a crucial role in promoting ABM’s diversity and inclusive culture across all levels of the organization.

“This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to developing organizational priorities that foster diverse talent, nurture an inclusive workplace, and drive meaningful social change across the organization,” said Raúl Valentín, Chief Human Resources Officer, ABM. “We are proud of the progress we’ve made thus far and remain committed to creating an environment in which our more than 130,000 team members can feel valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.”

ABM’s recognition from Latino Leaders Magazine is based on the Company’s people-centered culture. The magazine’s diversity editors evaluated top employers based on various factors such as career opportunities, outreach and recruitment initiatives, supplier diversity programs, diversity representation in the corporate board, ERGs, personal and professional advancement opportunities, percentage of Hispanic employees, and community service.

Learn more about ABM’s culture and inclusion efforts at: https://www.abm.com/about/esg/

