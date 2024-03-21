Partnering with leading semiconductor companies building out their U.S. footprint due to the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and transportation management, is playing a vital role as the semiconductor manufacturing industry grows domestic capacity across the U.S., bolstered by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. Through unmatched industry expertise and comprehensive end-to-end solutions, ABM is enabling leading semiconductor companies to focus on their product, while ABM delivers all ancillary services, increasing operational efficiency and optimizing uptime.

ABM’s specialized semiconductor offerings include the Super Clean Program, a process to maximize efficiency and meet strict project timelines while minimizing labor costs, and HVAC/Process Exhaust Test & Balance, which optimizes performance through stringent calibration procedures, data integrity, quality control, and enhancing equipment longevity and reliability.

ABM is a strategic partner in the United States to more than 10 of the world’s largest semiconductor and semiconductor tool manufacturers, serving existing U.S. domiciled manufacturing plants and supporting newly constructed facilities as they prepare to come online.

“As a leading facilities solutions provider, our growth in the semiconductor market is a testament to how we serve as a strategic partner and trusted advisor to support our clients’ success and effectively develop custom programs that meet their unique and diverse needs,” said Scott Salmirs, ABM’s President and CEO. “Because of unprecedented private and federal funding, the semiconductor industry has once-in-a-lifetime domestic growth opportunities. ABM is helping our semiconductor clients optimize operations while overcoming challenges related to construction, procurement, and talent acquisition and training as they ramp up production.”

The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 was designed to strengthen American manufacturing, supply chains, and national security. Since the Act was introduced, private companies have announced almost $200 billion in incremental semiconductor manufacturing investments in American semiconductor manufacturing. These investments drove strong double digit growth in ABM’s semiconductor business from FY22 to FY23.

“Fueled in part by the CHIPS and Science Act, this is a crucial time for the broader semiconductor manufacturing industry, and ABM is leaning into the sector and collaborating with notable clients as they expand their footprints across the U.S.,” said Ed Marcil, ABM’s President, Manufacturing & Distribution. “The prioritization of U.S.-based manufacturing and robust supply chains gives ABM an opportunity to support the semiconductor industry with our specialized programs, which will benefit both our customers and the country as a whole.”

