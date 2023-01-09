Dallas, Texas, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) has approved the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) Essentials in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery (EMIGS) Training and Testing Program as an alternative option for candidates to meet the Surgical Skills Program standard for ABOG certification, which was initially announced in 2018.

This standard is part of a broader initiative by ABOG to incorporate simulation and standardize the knowledge and training completed by OB GYN residents. It also establishes an additional objective measure for all U.S. obstetricians and gynecologists applying for specialty certification.

Based on feedback from program directors, faculty, and candidates, ABOG considered selecting a gynecology-specific program as an alternative to meet this standard. According to AAGL, EMIGS contains “a validated cognitive examination, an accompanying web-based didactic component accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) for 10.5 AMA PRA Category 1 credits, and a manual skills training and testing platform of laparoscopic exercises specific to gynecologic surgery.”

Physicians graduating from residency may fulfill the Surgical Skills Program standard by completing either the Fundamentals of Laparoscopic Surgery (FLS) or EMIGS programs.

Details about how to complete the Surgical Skills Program standard through EMIGS are available on the ABOG website. Learn more about EMIGS on the AAGL website.

