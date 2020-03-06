Breaking News
Home / Top News / ABOG Mourns the Loss of Leo J. Dunn, MD, MSHA

ABOG Mourns the Loss of Leo J. Dunn, MD, MSHA

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Accomplished OB GYN Leader and Mentor

Dallas, Texas, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) was saddened to learn of the passing of Leo J. Dunn, MD, MSHA, on February 21, 2020. Dunn was a passionate and dedicated advocate for women’s health care, and he volunteered and served in various ABOG roles, including as its President from July 1982 to June 1986 and as its Chair of the Gynecologic Oncology Division from July 1976 to June 1981. He also participated in or chaired many national examination committees, including ABOG’s specialty exams and gynecologic oncology exams.

Dunn had a notable career, having served not only ABOG, but other national organizations as well, including the American Gynecologic and Obstetric Society (AGOS), the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), the Council of Resident Education in Obstetrics and Gynecology (CREOG), and he was a founding member of the Society of Gynecologic Oncologists (SGO).

In 1967, Dunn was appointed as Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) School of Medicine (later Virginia Commonwealth University) in Richmond. After 29 years, he retired his Chairmanship in 1996 but remained active on the faculty. He obtained an MSHA degree in 1998 at VCU’s School of Health Administration and served as the VCU NIH Research Subject Advocate for the Clinical Research Center until 2013.

In accordance with his positive influence on women’s health care in Richmond and on the national level, Dunn’s commitment and leadership were recognized with numerous honors and awards including designation as a Markle Scholar in Medical Science, Outstanding Alumnus Award of Columbia University, VCU President’s Medal, the South Atlantic Association of OB GYN Lifetime Achievement Award, and Distinguished Service Awards from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and ABMS, ACGME, MCV, and VCU.

According to a 2019 story published in a Richmond magazine about Dunn’s incredible legacy and influence through his leadership in women’s health, he was one of the youngest medical chairs in the nation when he was appointed in 1967, and he was also the hospital’s first full-time OB GYN chair. The same article cites several instances of his pioneering approach, including mentoring the first female resident at MCV, who went on to become the first female OB GYN in Richmond. Residents who worked with Dunn described their mentor as kind, compassionate, and always steady, even when faced with some of the dire emergent circumstances that come with working in the medical profession.  

CONTACT: Sandra Hodgson
American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
214-871-1619
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.