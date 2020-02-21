About 100 Uniqlo stores re-open in virus-hit China this week, 250 shut

Fast Retailing , which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said it had reopened about 100 stores in China since last week, although about a third of its 750-strong remained closed on Friday because of a coronavirus outbreak.
