Inside information, Riga, 2017-11-22 07:37 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
1. Non-audited public quarter reports will be published as follows:
- Report for Q3 — from 22.11.2017 till 30.11.2017.
- Report for Q4 — from 22.02.2018 till 28.02.2018.
2. Audited consolidated annual report will be published as follows:
- Annual report — from 29.03.2018 till 13.04.2018.
Laura Lapkovska
AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” Investors Relations
Phone: +371 6777 4023, +371 2616 5699
E-mail: [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- About publishing AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” financial reports for 2017 - November 22, 2017
- ALBIOMA : Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 31 October 2017 - November 22, 2017
- Digia’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2018 - November 22, 2017