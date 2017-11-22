About publishing AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” financial reports for 2017

Inside information, Riga, 2017-11-22 07:37 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

1. Non-audited public quarter reports will be published as follows:

Report for Q3 — from 22.11.2017 till 30.11.2017.

Report for Q4 — from 22.02.2018 till 28.02.2018.

2. Audited consolidated annual report will be published as follows:

Annual report — from 29.03.2018 till 13.04.2018.

Laura Lapkovska

AS “Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum” Investors Relations

Phone: +371 6777 4023, +371 2616 5699

E-mail: [email protected]