New York, US, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Research Future (MRFR) ‘s report highlights “ Above Ground Pools Market Research Report Information By Type, By Shape, By Distribution Channel, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030”, the market will touch USD 364.631 Billion at a 4.95% CAGR by 2030, as per the current Market Research Future report.

Above Ground Pools Market Overview

There has been a growing demand for above ground pools due to several factors. Firstly, the cost of installing an above ground pool is generally lower compared to in-ground pools, making them more affordable for homeowners. Additionally, above ground pools offer flexibility as they can be easily installed and relocated, making them suitable for different property types and rental properties. The desire for outdoor leisure and recreational activities has also contributed to the increased demand for above.

ground pools Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to factors such as affordability, convenience, advancements in technology, and changing consumer preferences. The industry will likely see further innovations in design, materials, and sustainability, providing consumers with more options and driving market Growth.

COVID-19 Analysis

The demand for above ground pools increased during the pandemic as more people sought ways to enjoy outdoor activities while adhering to social distancing measures. With travel restrictions and limited access to public pools, many individuals turned to above ground pools as a convenient and accessible option for recreational water activities in their own backyards. This surge in demand led to a boost in sales and revenue for above ground pool manufacturers and suppliers. Backyard pools experienced a surge in popularity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeowners who were spending more time at home and had limited recreational options turned to backyard pools as a source of entertainment and relaxation. This led to an increased demand for pool construction and installation services. With more people using their pools for recreation and exercise, the demand for pool maintenance services increased. Homeowners recognized the importance of proper pool maintenance to ensure water quality and sanitation. Effective pool water treatment and sanitation became even more crucial during the pandemic to ensure the safety of pool users. Public health guidelines emphasized the need for proper disinfection and pool filtration systems to reduce the risk of viral transmission.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 3,646.31 Million CAGR 4.95% (2020-2030) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Shape, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growth of the Real Estate Industry

Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the above ground pools market report include:

Fitmax Inc. (US)

Mountfield a.s. (Czech Republic)

Fluidra S.A (Australia)

Bestway Global Holding Inc. (Hongkong)

Atlantic Pool Products. (Canada)

Aqua Leader (Canada)

Wilbar International

Inc. (US)

Intex Recreation Corp. (US)

Splash SuperPools

Ltd (US)

Cornelius (US)

Torrente Industrial (Spain)

Doughboy Pools (US)

Starmatrix Group Inc. (China)

TRIGANO JARDIN (France)

Waterman GmbH (Germany)

and Arcana Pool Systems GmbH (Austria).

Drivers

Portability and Flexibility to Boost Market Growth

Above-ground pools allow you location flexibility. They are not restricted to certain landscapes or ground conditions and may be put in a variety of locations across the property. Above-ground pools may also be taken apart and relocated to a different site if necessary. For homeowners who might wish to move the pool or take this with them, these portable pools work wonders.

Opportunities

Increasing Interest in Outdoor Recreation to offer Robust Opportunities

The appeal of above-ground pools has been boosted by the rise in popularity of outdoor recreation & backyard entertainment. A swimming pool at the backyard offers a cool and engaging choice as people want to construct delightful leisure areas. Individuals and families who want to relax and enjoy water-based activities on their own property can do so with the help of above-ground pools.

Restraints and Challenges

Size Limitations to act as Market Restraint

The size limitations, seasonal demand, installation and maintenance needs, and accessibility & safety concerns may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global above ground pools market is bifurcated based on distribution channel, shape, and type.

By type, steel pools will lead the market over the forecast period.

By shape, round will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, store-based will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Head Above Ground Pools Market

North America is anticipated to take the most market share and uphold its dominance throughout the projected period. The primary contributor to this region is the United States. The regional market in this area will guarantee a sizable CAGR. The popularity of above-ground pools is rising among the general population. The biggest contributors to the maximum sales rate are the main nations. Due to the better advancements, other areas are also experiencing tremendous growth. The market size is therefore being driven by all of these regions. The need for inexpensive pool alternatives, increased interest in the backyard leisure activities, importance of pool safety, and improvements in pool technology have all contributed to the steady growth of the above-ground pool market in North America. To meet various consumer demands, major competitors in the market provide a wide range of pool design and swimming pool accessories to cater to various needs of customers.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Above Ground Pools Market

The need for above-ground pools has grown significantly in the Asia Pacific area in recent years. Above-ground pools are becoming more and more common in the area as a result of factors including increased disposable incomes, shifting lifestyles, urbanization, and expanding interest in recreational activities. The Asia Pacific region has been a major market for above-ground pools for nations including Australia, Japan, China, & South Korea. Residential above-ground pools are in high demand in these regions due to consumer demand for private swimming amenities and the need for alternatives to conventional in-ground pools that take up less space.

