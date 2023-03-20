Florida-based tech startup outlines the problem in Health IT talent acquisition and explains how they’re using 12,000 data points to fix it.

MAITLAND, Fla., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Recruiting in Healthcare IT is inefficient at best and budget-breaking at worst, but we seldom hear much about why,” shares Abra Founder and CEO Steve Glomski.

“Provider organizations need the flexibility of consultants to keep projects moving forward, but this generally comes with significant cost markup. Meanwhile, talent is inundated with irrelevant opportunities on an ongoing basis.”

Traditionally, the healthcare technology staffing model requires recruiters to keyword search resumes, to operate blindly on talent contract preferences, and often to make hundreds of phone calls just to get one interested, right-fit candidate.

The problem is that there are thousands of ways to designate skills, experience, and contract preferences within the industry and historically, no streamlined way of pairing the right roles with the right candidates.

Until now.

In November 2022, Abra introduced the world’s first workforce platform built exclusively for Healthcare IT. Abra’s leadership team boldly claims that the old way is broken, expressing their commitment to turning the outdated staffing process on its head.

But how is Abra different?

“We’ve built a skills taxonomy that directly matches the right talent to the right demand. Abra already contains more than 12,000 unique data points for skills and product certifications specific to healthcare enterprise applications,” shares Allie Messimer, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development at Abra.

“And we’re adding to it all the time.”

Abra’s growing skills taxonomy is the most comprehensive and currently the only automatic skills matching technology available in the industry.

By leveraging technology to directly match talent to opportunity, Abra aims to replace inefficient manual processes and save provider organizations 20-40% on the cost to employ Health IT talent.

Abra is attending ViVE, the leading Healthcare Technology conference powered by CHIME and HLTH, as a sponsor. The event, taking place from March 26-29, 2023 in Nashville, marks the platform’s trade-show debut. Members of the Abra leadership team will be available for interview during the conference.

Abra is the world's first workforce platform built exclusively for healthcare IT, available now to both talent and employers. Abra's data driven technology breaks down barriers between talent and opportunities while increasing workforce flexibility and decreasing costs to employ Health IT talent.